Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: DreamHack, ESL FACEIT Group

DreamHack Dallas Confirms Return In Late May 2025

ESL FACEIT Group confirmed last week that DreamHack Dallas will return in 2025, to be held int he same location in late May

Article Summary DreamHack Dallas returns May 23-25, 2025, at Key Bailey Hutchison Convention Center for a gaming festival.

IEM Dallas to host top Counter-Strike teams for thrilling esports action and Intel Grand Slam V qualification.

Over 55,000 attendees expected, celebrating gaming culture with creators, cosplay, indie games, and more.

Applications open for Creator Hub, Indie Playground, and Artist Alley to join the gaming extravaganza.

ESL FACEIT Group announced this past week that they would bring back DreamHack Dallas for 2025, as the event will be pushed up by two weeks. The event will return to the Key Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas from May 23-25, 2025, as the main event and IEM Dallas will once again share the space for three days of esports competitions and gaming attractions. We have more details available below from the announcement, going over what fans can expect from both of them ahead of time while planning is still taking place, as tickets are officially on sale right now.

DreamHack Dallas 2025

In 2024, DreamHack Dallas drew over 55,000 attendees from all 50 states and 58 countries, making it the brand's largest gaming lifestyle festival. Uniting hundreds of creators, world-class esports tournaments, tabletop and roleplaying games, indie developers, cosplay, and more, DreamHack Dallas is a home for everything gaming under one roof. For creators, artists, and brands looking to get involved, applications for the festival's Creator Hub, Indie Playground, and Artist Alley are now open.

IEM Dallas

EFG's largest North American Counter-Strike tournament of the year, IEM Dallas invites 16 of the world's best squads to claim the valuable global title and a chance to move up in the Intel Grand Slam V race. The competition brings thousands of fans to the home of North American Counter-Strike for three days of action and an opportunity for top teams to prove themselves on the world stage and climb high enough in the global standings to qualify for the ESL Pro Tour Championship. Group stage play kicks off May 19, where 16 teams representing four regions will fight for their chance to compete during the live Playoffs on May 23-25. The final two teams will advance to the Grand Finals on May 25 in a best-of-five series to see who will hoist the coveted trophy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!