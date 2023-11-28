Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: DreamHack, ESL FACEIT Group

DreamHack Stockholm Revealed For European Expansion In 2024

DreamHack will be headed back to Sweden in 2024, as the organization will expand its European events with a new Stockholm event.

DreamHack organizers revealed this week that they will be coming back to Sweden with DreamHack Stockholm 2024. The festival originated back in 1994 in Sweden, so to see ESL FACEIT Group bring it back home for the 30th anniversary is a sight to be seen. The event will take place from November 22-24, and while it's way too early to predict what will be a part of that event, it's a safe bet they're going to go all-out for this one to mark three decades. We have a few quotes from the announcement for you below.

"Bringing DreamHack to Stockholm is not just another expansion; it's a personal mission. Gaming simply belongs here. We're weaving a new thread in the city's cultural tapestry, celebrating the unique spirit that makes gaming in Stockholm so special. From content creators & talented cosplayers to the newest games & hardware and best esports, we're creating an arena for everyone to celebrate their community", says Shahin Zarrabi, Vice President of Festivals at ESL FACEIT Group.

"I am very pleased to welcome DreamHack to Stockholm in 2024. DreamHack brings together gamers from different corners of the globe, promoting cultural exchange and entrepreneurship. This festival holds significant importance for Stockholm and underscores its pivotal role in the global gaming community and the game development industry. Our city has more game developers per capita than anywhere else in the world and is a creative hotspot where esports, tech, music, and fashion intersect. This is an important step in reinforcing Stockholm's reputation as a welcoming and progressive destination for the gaming community", says Staffan Ingvarsson, CEO of Stockholm Business Region.

"We are excited to host DreamHack Stockholm at Stockholmsmässan in November next year. To host a festival that sparks the interest of young people in gaming and esports activities is significant and it is a fantastic opportunity to welcome not only those who already are interested in gaming but also to welcome and create interests for new participants. Since esports and gaming as live events are growing in Sweden and globally, we are happy to welcome such a festival to Stockholm and Stockholmsmässan", says Christian Clemens, CEO at Stockholmsmässan.

