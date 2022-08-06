DreamWorks Dragons: Legends Of The Nine Realms Announced

Outright Games revealed they're working with Universal Games to publish DreamWorks Dragons: Legends Of The Nine Realms. Working in collaboration with Digital Platforms, this is a family-friendly action-adventure title based on the film franchise in which you will be taking your dragon through various levels battling other dragons and eventually encountering larger bosses across the Dark Valley, collecting crystals and learning more about their abilities. You can check out the latest gameplay trailer down below as the game will be released on September 23rd for PC, Stadia, and all three major consoles.

Taking players on an exciting adventure across the Realms of the Hidden World, including the twilight world of the Dark Valley and the cave of crystals in the King's Realm, the trailer reveals more about the four unique dragons and their skills and abilities, as well as the powerful Dragon bosses they must defeat. See Thunder, Plowhorn, Feathers and Wu & Wei fly into battle and unleash some of their amazing powers, including ice and steam on their Dragon bosses, such as Fault Ripper, who can battle back with his blazing stream of fire!

Inspired by the DreamWorks Animation original series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms, players will be able to soar and dive through the different Realms as one of this new generation of dragons on an epic quest to save Thunder's family and rescue dragonkind. Experienced players can also put themselves to the ultimate test in 'Challenge Mode' featuring replayable levels that become even more difficult after they've first been completed.

To mark the game's release, Outright Games will be including a special forty-page booklet within physical game copies distributed in the U.S. The booklet lets fans dive into the events that took place in the 1,300 years between the end of the How To Train Your Dragon films and the new series, and learn more about the Realms, how they were formed and fun facts about the characters!