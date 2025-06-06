Posted in: Games, Studio Wildcard, Video Games | Tagged: ark: survival evolved.

ARK: Survival Evolved Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

ARK: Survival Evolved is celebrating its 10th Anniversary with a new update, as well as some special anniversary items and an event

Article Summary Celebrate ARK: Survival Evolved’s 10th Anniversary with a special in-game event from June 5–17.

Experience updated gameplay and visuals thanks to the upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.5.

Collect cake slices, discover Party Dinos, and unlock new cosmetics like Birthday Suit and Party Hat skins.

Explore the new Lemnokis island, face duo minibosses, and enjoy the return of the Snow Owls.

Studio Wildcard is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of ARK: Survival Evolved with a new update, a move to an engine, and a special event. First off, the game has been updated with the Unreal Engine 5.5 update, giving you a better experience with the overall game that you should see immediately. Next, they have a number of party favors and more in the game right now for you to snag for a limited time. And finally, there's an event happening over the next few weeks that you can take part in to celebrate the anniversary. Enjoy the trial and info here as it's all live.

ARK: Survival Evolved – 10th Anniversary

The 10th Anniversary celebration is now live in ARK: Survival Ascended from June 5–17, with a festive lineup of new in-game content. During this event Survivors can collect cake slices for buffs, discover a flashy set of Party Dinos, and show up in style with new cosmetics like the Birthday Suit and Party Hat skins. There's even a DJ Party emote, a Rave Dance, and a Club ARK tropical Island makeover to keep the celebration going. The Unreal Engine 5.5 update brings a big performance boost to ARK: Survival Ascended, with improved rendering, faster load times, and a smaller base installation size thanks to optional downloads for expansion DLCs. PlayStation 5 Pro players will see immediate benefits, including native PSSR support for up to 30% higher FPS and improved long-range shadows.

The first major content drop for the Astraeos DLC has arrived with the release of its Lemnokis update, adding another massive and visually stunning island crafted by renowned ARK modder Nekatus. This sprawling new island is packed with diverse biomes, hidden caves, and towering redwoods where ancient ruins and colossal statues hint at lost civilizations. The lush expansion isn't just for sightseeing—players can take on the game's first-ever duo minibosses, Kalydonios and Erymanthian, two massive boars that fight with fire and poison. From deep-sea resource zones to the mysterious Maelstrom far offshore, and a glacier cave tucked beneath the Redwoods, Lemnokis is loaded with far-flung new adventures, prime build spots, and the return of the fan-favorite Snow Owls.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!