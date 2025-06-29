Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everybody's Golf, Everybody's Golf Hot Shots

Everybody's Golf Hot Shots Announced For September

Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots finally has an official release date, as it's coming to Steam, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2 this September

Article Summary Everybody's Golf Hot Shots releases this September on Steam, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2 with a fresh new trailer.

Enjoy revamped gameplay with new characters, courses, customizable stats, and unique clubs and balls.

Challenge yourself in solo tournaments or play with friends in local and online multiplayer for up to four.

Discover new chaos in Wacky Golf mode, plus a huge roster of 25+ characters and global World Tour events.

Bandai Namco confirmed their latest game in the Everybody's Golf series, Everybody's Golf Hot Shots, is coming out this September. The game introduces a number of new characters, courses, challenges, and online multiplayer options for up to four people, giving players a modern take on the golfing title. Enjoy the latest trailer here as it arrives for PC via Steam, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2 on September 5, 2025.

Everybody's Golf Hot Shots

Everybody's favorite golf game series finally returns to the fairway! Hit the green with a variety of unique characters and courses in online and offline, AND single and multiplayer modes! The controls are as simple and intuitive as ever. Just aim and press the button three times at the right moment to master the perfect shot! Climb the ranks in Challenge Mode by completing rounds and facing off against colorful characters. Sharpen your skills and focus on beating your personal bests in Solo Rounds. Enjoy local Multiplayer Mode with up to four players on a single controller, or compete online against golfers worldwide. For even more excitement, try Wacky Golf – a unique twist on golf that everybody can enjoy together.

Tons of Customization: Customize stats, clubs and balls to match every character's play style

Customize stats, clubs and balls to match every character's play style The Largest Roster: With a series-leading 25+ playable characters available, build up character loyalty to unlock new shots, including spin shots, homing shots and character-specific special shots.

With a series-leading 25+ playable characters available, build up character loyalty to unlock new shots, including spin shots, homing shots and character-specific special shots. Caddie Support: Team up with caddies to get detailed play tips, support skills, and more.

Team up with caddies to get detailed play tips, support skills, and more. Challenge Mode: Join tournaments in solo play to fight to the top! Unlock more characters, scenarios, and even bigger tournaments to become the ultimate golfer.

Join tournaments in solo play to fight to the top! Unlock more characters, scenarios, and even bigger tournaments to become the ultimate golfer. World Tour: Spanning 10 regions across the globe, discover charming character interactions unique to each player.

Spanning 10 regions across the globe, discover charming character interactions unique to each player. Wacky Golf: This brand new mode brings chaos to the course with obstacles, challenges, and more in either solo or multiplayer mode, including Colorful, Scramble, Survival Golf and Dokkan Golf modes.

