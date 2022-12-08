DrLupo's Build Against Cancer Starts On December 17th

DrLupo will be holding his annual Build Against Cancer event starting on December 17th, benefiting St. Jude's again this year. Starting on December 17th at 10am PT, you'll be able to tune into the live stream on YouTube, as well as visiting the digital fundraising platform Tiltify, where you can donate to the cause as they are attempting to break records from ht previous event. The goal this year is to surpass $13 million at the end of the event and essentially cement his status as the top gamer fundraiser for St. Jude. We got more details below on the event and how you can take part.

"The gaming community's support is crucial to helping St. Jude advance research and treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Cancer is a multi-trillion-dollar, multi-year problem and funds raised from the Build Against Cancer livestream will be channeled toward the six-year, $12.9 billion St. Jude strategic plan that increases its global investment to impact more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year."

"Just last year, St. Jude opened a 625,000-square-foot facility called the Inspiration4 Advanced Research Center which focuses on transformative science and is designed for collaboration across scientific fields. Among other things, it is home to specialized technology for conducting computational biology, using artificial intelligence, gene editing and analyzing cell samples via some of the world's most advanced microscopes. There will be a biorepository onsite that contains tumor samples for sharing with researchers anywhere. These sophisticated resources keep St. Jude on the forefront of research on pediatric cancer and other catastrophic diseases."

"During the 2021 Build Against Cancer event, DrLupo raised more than $890,000, surpassing $10 million cumulatively to break the record for the most money raised by a single creator benefiting St. Jude. That livestream featured appearances by celebrities and content creators including Ninja, Robbie Amell, Mark Hoppus, CourageJD, Paul Scheer, Taran Killam, Felicia Day, Rahul Kohli, Mike Shinoda, Matt Mercer, Gary Whitta, Penny Arcade, NickMercs, BigCheeseKit, AnneMunition, lilsimsie, luxiegames, frisk and brickinnick. Build Against Cancer streams live on YouTube and will be supported by creator-first fundraising platform, Tiltify for its fifth consecutive year. Responsible for powering today's most popular social media platforms and live streaming services like TikTok, YouTube and more, Tiltify works with new and existing partners to create more interactive, live and personalized experiences for creators to do good."