Posted in: Games, Hitman, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Dimitri Vegas, Hitman: World Of Assassination

Dimitri Vegas To Be The Next Target In Hitman World Of Assassination

A very special target is coming to Hitman World Of Assassination this Fall as Dimitri Vegas will lend his likeness to the next major target.

There's a special target making their way into Hitman World Of Assassination, as Dimitri Vegas will be the next guy you're looking to take out. IO Interactive made the reveal this morning as the world-renowned DJ will be making his appearance in the game, as they are using his likeness and voiceover work to make him a full-on target for assassination. His addition to the game will be in the upcoming mission happening this Fall, and it will be completely free for everyone to play. We got more info and a pair of quotes for you below.

The new mission was announced during a surprise interruption to Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike' set at Tomorrowland 2023 on July 30th, the largest and most popular electronic dance music festival in the world. In Hitman World of Assassination, Elusive Targets are unique, high-stakes contracts that are only available for a limited time. These missions are free for all players, allowing one chance to assassinate the target, and if not successfully completed, the contract cannot be retried. Unique rewards attached to the "The Drop" Elusive Target mission will be revealed at a later date.

"I'm extremely excited to be a part of the Hitman universe," said Dimitri. "It's always exciting to be involved in creative projects, and I'm looking forward to seeing how everyone reacts to my character when the mission launches later this year."

"We're very excited to partner with Dimitri Vegas on a brand new Elusive Target mission in Hitman World of Assassination," said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive. "This will be the first Elusive Target mission that we've created in two years, and we're very happy that our passionate community and newcomers to the game will be able to enjoy it for free later this year as part of IO Interactive's 25-year anniversary celebrations."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!