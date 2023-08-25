Posted in: Games, Hitman, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Dimitri Vegas, hitman, Hitman: World Of Assassination

Hitman World Of Assassination Drops New Dimitri Vegas Trailer

We get a better look at the Dimitri Vegas DLC coming to Hitman World Of Assassination with this all-new Gamescom 2023 trailer.

IO Interactive released a new Hitman World Of Assassination trailer for Gamescom 2023 as they showed off more of the new Dimitri Vegas mission on the way. The team really didn't release any major info about the content beyond the trailer, but it did give us a couple of new items. First, it appears we're getting an entirely changed level in the nightclub, which we're sure will have new issues and options for getting to Alexios Laskaris, better known as "The Drop." We also now know the content will be released in October, but an official date was not confirmed at this time. Enjoy the trailer below as we now patiently wait for this free addition to be released.

Featuring Dimitri Vegas' likeness and voiceover work, the upcoming mission will be available for free to all Hitman World Of Assassination players later this year. Dimitri Vegas will take on the role of "The Drop" – a DJ-turned-drug impresario bent on controlling the scene one way or another. Featuring Dimitri Vegas' likeness and voiceover work, the upcoming mission will be available for free to all Hitman World of Assassination players later this year.

https://youtu.be/oIl4ycdrB6g

I'm extremely excited to be a part of the Hitman universe," said Dimitri. "It's always exciting to be involved in creative projects, and I'm looking forward to seeing how everyone reacts to my character when the mission launches later this year."

"We're thrilled to partner with Dimitri Vegas on a brand new Elusive Target mission in Hitman World of Assassination," said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive. "This will be the first Elusive Target mission that we've created in two years, and we're very happy that our passionate community and newcomers to the game will be able to enjoy it for free later this year as part of IO Interactive's 25-year anniversary celebrations."

