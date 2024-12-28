Posted in: Daybreak Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everquest

EverQuest: The Outer Brood Adds Dark Elf Ranger Class

This month, EverQuest released a brand new expansion called The Outer Brood, bringing a new class, new items, and more

Daybreak Games released a new update for EverQuest this month, as players have new content to enjoy with The Outer Brood. One of the last pieces of the game's 25th Anniversary celebrations, players now have access to the new Dark Elf Ranger class, giving you a new powerful option to take on the game in a new way with fiendish Dark Elf abilities and Ranger class mechanics, as you get a mix of good and bad alignments in a single setup. They've also added the new Activated Items Key Ring to help organize your haul, as you can load it with nonexpendable items with activatable effects that are not already part of another key ring. We got the trailer above and the intro below, as the content is available now.

EverQuest: The Outer Brood

High in the sky over the hills of the long-ignored Hodstock looms a massive behemoth. A creature so large that it appears to have an entire castle fortress on its back. Terrifying monsters fly down from that fortress. Huge reptiles with massive, deadly claws, fangs, and too many limbs. These beasts wield magic never seen on Norrath nor by any Norrathian. These creatures, dubbed the Outer Brood by the elders of the Circle of the Crystalwing, speak a form of Elder Dragon that even the oldest of dragons barely understand. At first, they seem to have come to parley with the dragons of Norrath, but conversation quickly turns to contempt, and there seems to be no stopping the battles to come. A horde of powerful creatures prepares to assault Norrath to cleanse the world of what their herald calls "A clear failure to follow scripture."

Norrath has faced assault before, but this time, the foe is different. Some farseers have spotted what can only be dragons around the great leviathan as it floats at the top of the sky. Beings so large that few elder Norrathian dragons would stand above their knees! All around the massive leviathan flows a force that defies the understanding of any magic users of Norrath, with power exceeding anything they have seen before. Norrathians of all types, mortal and dragon, have banded together to face this unknown power and attempt to drive them back to wherever they came from. Can you lead the charge against such danger, one that has caused even the fiercest elders of the dragon clans to hesitate?

