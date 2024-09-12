Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Duckside

Duckside Confirms Early Access Release Date This Month

After a number of different tests, tinyBuild Games have confirmed the Early Access release date for Duckside is happening this month

Article Summary Duckside Early Access starts on September 25, 2024, after the Open Beta ends on September 17.

Experience flight mechanics, build nests, and survive as ducks in a destructible environment.

New biomes, improved animations, and powerful tools like chainsaws and jackhammers enhance gameplay.

Expect smarter, more aggressive human NPC behavior and new resources from mysterious water platforms.

Indie game developer and publisher tinyBuild Games has finally confirmed an Early Access release date for Duckside, which is happening later this month. Players still have the ability to play the current Open Beta for the game, highlighting the latest improvements to the game as they are still working some things out, but only until September 17. After that, the game will officially enter Early Access on Steam on September 25, 2024. We have the latest trailer above, as well as notes below of the new additions that will become part of the game in Early Access.

Duckside

Are you really a Duck if you can't fly? No, you're a penguin or something. So in order to fully immerse you in your role of a duck, we've introduced a groundbreaking player controller with sophisticated flight mechanics allowing you to glide, hover, accelerate and dive, even whilst shooting and fighting! An alive Duck can keep his gear safe and his teammates alive. A dead duck however, is much less useful. So get yourself equipped, build nests for safety, storage, survival, and strategic advantage, but be warned: nothing is truly safe. Every structure can be destroyed, every stash of loot raided, and every migration could end in death.

Play alone or create a flock with other ducks to build, explore, fight, and survive together. Ducks are fiercely territorial, so encounters with opposing ducks can and will often result in some feathers being ruffled. Not to mention all those "humans" stationed around the island that don't seem to think it's as fun being shot at by ducks as it is shooting ducks, you'll need to deal with them too. Duckside isn't just about surviving; it's about getting into the mind of a duck. Being a duck. Feeling the cold steel of a machine gun on your feathers. And the peace of mind that comes with settling down after a long day, in a house you built out of trash that you'd looted off some guy's corpse.

Early Access Improvements

New Horizons: Ducks love migrating to new areas! To ensure our feathered friends have access to exciting new types of weather, desert and snow biomes will be added to the game.

Ducks love migrating to new areas! To ensure our feathered friends have access to exciting new types of weather, desert and snow biomes will be added to the game. Dexterous Ducks: Updated animations for holding, shooting, and gathering will be added (at the cost of the ducks losing telekinetic control of weapons and objects).

Updated animations for holding, shooting, and gathering will be added (at the cost of the ducks losing telekinetic control of weapons and objects). The Iron Age (for Ducks): A brand-new, extra-large furnace is on its way, specifically designed to smelt large amounts of ore and create Chainsaws and Jackhammers, some of the new tools coming in early access.

A brand-new, extra-large furnace is on its way, specifically designed to smelt large amounts of ore and create Chainsaws and Jackhammers, some of the new tools coming in early access. New Weapons: Our feathered physicians have told many ducks never to use alcohol while operating heavy weaponry. To ensure this never happens, a Distillery is being added to the game along with a recipe for Molotov cocktails, as well as Bazookas (a new raid weapon which will replace the old boring grenade launchers).

Our feathered physicians have told many ducks never to use alcohol while operating heavy weaponry. To ensure this never happens, a Distillery is being added to the game along with a recipe for Molotov cocktails, as well as Bazookas (a new raid weapon which will replace the old boring grenade launchers). Watery Resources: Platforms have appeared on the water's surface. No one really knows where they came from, but ducks can gather supplies from them.

Platforms have appeared on the water's surface. No one really knows where they came from, but ducks can gather supplies from them. Dynamic NPC Behavior: The human NPCs (Non-Plumed Characters) will become smarter, faster to act and more aggressive.

