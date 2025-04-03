Posted in: Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Dune II, Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening Will Add Music From Original Dune PC Games

Classic Dune PC players will be happy to know that music from the first two games will be incorporated into Dune: Awakening

Article Summary Dune: Awakening revives classic PC game music from Dune and Dune II in its in-game radio.

Fan-favorite composers Frank Klepacki, Philippe Ulrich, and Stéphane Picq's works feature in the soundtrack.

Explore a massive, persistent world of social hubs, politics, and intrigue on the planet Arrakis.

Survive desert dangers, uncover Fremen mysteries, and join Atreides or Harkonnen in thrilling gameplay.

Funcom dropped some fun news today for Dune: Awakening, as the game will be incorporating music from the first two Dune titles on PC. According to the team, the soundtracks from the Dune and Dune II: Battle for Arrakis will be added to the in-game radio, allowing you to listen to tracks composed by some all-time amazing composers, including Frank Klepacki, who worked on Dune II, as well as Philippe Ulrich and the late Stéphane Picq, who composed the Dune: Spice Opera soundtrack, which was remastered in 2024. The game will officially be released on May 20, 2025.

Dune: Awakening

More than just survival, Dune: Awakening offers a large-scale, persistent, and highly immersive world with social hubs bustling with other players, server-wide politics and intrigue, and a cinematic storyline that will leave you at the edge of your seat. The Fremen have vanished. Paul Atreides was never born. Lady Jessica obeyed the Bene Gesserit and gave birth to a girl. Duke Leto Atreides survived the assault on Arrakeen and is now locked in a brutal conflict with the Harkonnen over Arrakis and its precious spice.

In this unique but still familiar take on the iconic sci-fi universe of Dune, you begin as a prisoner sent to Arrakis to uncover the mystery of the Fremen's disappearance. Following in the footsteps of the mysterious desert tribe, you will learn the true meaning of desert power as you rise from a nameless survivor to becoming an agent of the Atreides or the Harkonnen. Alone, with friends or any of the hundreds of players you share Arrakis with, can you survive the most dangerous planet in the universe?

Survive by learning the ways of the Fremen. Seek the shadows to escape the scorching sun. Craft stillsuits and extract water from your enemies to stay hydrated. Build shelter to escape lethal sandstorms and always beware the sandworm.

Explore a vast, open world of beauty and danger. Glide, climb, and speed across Arrakis using iconic Dune tech such as ornithopters and suspensor belts. Visit the hubs of Arrakeen and Harko Village, bustling with other players to socialize and trade with.

Discover a shifting desert that offers infinite exploration. Coriolis storms reshape the Deep Desert, turning familiar ground into treacherous, unknown territory. Every week, players race to be the first to uncover new locations, dangers, and rewards.

