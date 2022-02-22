A Plague Tale: Requiem Will Be Getting A Collector's Edition

Focus Entertainment revealed a brand new version of A Plague Tale: Requiem as the company will be releasing a new Collector's Edition. Together with Asobo Studio, this will be the ultimate edition for anyone who loves the series so far and wants something to commemorate it. The sum total of the set is that you'll get a copy of the game on whatever platform you want, a brooch, a vinyl copy of the soundtrack, three lithographs of scenes from the game illustrated for you, and a special stature featuring the game's two main protagonists together. The company didn't put a release date on it beyond the idea that it's coming out in 2022, but you can currently pre-order it from their website for $190. We have more info on it from the shop below. If we had to take a guess, we'd say expect this maybe in Q3 2022.

Imagined and designed by the artistic team at Asobo Studio, this 21cm/8" resin statuette portrays Amicia and her little brother Hugo in action, wearing their iconic outfits from A Plague Tale: Requiem. Painted in gorgeous colors, this finely detailed statuette will beautifully decorate your interior or your desk and immortalize your adventures by Amicia and Hugo's side. Along with the figure, the Collector's Edition will include: Hugo's Feather brooch: a fine metal brooch inspired by the feather ornaments worn by Hugo in the game.

A vinyl of the OST: the game's enthralling soundtrack on a 45rpm vinyl, composed by Olivier Derivière (2 tracks).

Three lithographs: Trois amazing A4 illustrations of A Plague Tale: Requiem.

The game A Plague Tale: Requiem on your chosen platform. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions are delivered as a physical box with an alternative cover exclusive to the Focus Entertainment Store. PC versions are delivered as a digital Steam activation key.