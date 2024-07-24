Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: monty python, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Secret Lair

Magic: The Gathering Reveals Secret Lair x Monty Python Sets

Do you dare cross The Bridge Of Death? Wizards of the Coast show off the Magic: The Gathering cards for Secret Lair x Monty Python

Article Summary Wizards of the Coast unveils Secret Lair x Monty Python sets for Magic: The Gathering.

Ten new cards feature iconic jokes and scenes from Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Two sets include playable cards like Tim the Enchanter and The Bridge of Death.

Available from Monday, July 29, with limited Foil Editions at SDCC Hasbro Pulse booth.

Wizards of the Coast revealed several Magic: The Gathering cards for their next Secret Lair drop, as you can get a shrubbery with the new Monty Python sets. These ten new cards have been created specifically for Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and these are some time-honored jokes that have been turned into some fun MTG cards. The team will be selling two different sets with fave cards in each, both of them offering a set of jokes that are also playable cards. Well, some of them are, like "Tim the Enchanter," which is pretty easy to use. But pop down and look at "The Bridge of Death" and see if you can pull that off in a game. The limited sets will become available to purchase starting Monday, July 29 at 9:00 AM PT through Sunday, August 18 at 11:59 PM PT, while supplies last. What's more, if you're at SDCC, a limited quantity of both drops in Foil Edition will also be available at the Hasbro Pulse booth #3213.

Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair x Monty Python and the Holy Grail: Vol. 1

Five decades ago, King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table set off on a sacred quest to reclaim the Holy Grail. They… still haven't found it. But they stopped by Secret Lair and told us all about their escapades, immortalized in Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Go watch it! We liked it so much that we made two drops inspired by it. This drop even has a double-sided Birds of Paradise that lets you choose between an African and European Swallow. How do we know so much about swallows? Well, you have to know these things when you're a king.

Secret Lair x Monty Python and the Holy Grail: Vol. 2

The volume of this drop shall be "2," no more, no less. If thou proclaim it "1," thou speakest of our other drop. The cards herein are different. If thou pronounce the volume to be "3," thou speakest falsely for there is no such thing. "2" shall be the volume of this drop. And in this drop, thou shalt discover cards featuring scenes and quotes from Monty Python and the Holy Grail. And perchance thou shalt lobbest thine cards against thy foe to gain victory most sweet.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!