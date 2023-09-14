Posted in: Dune: Spice Wars, Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Shiro Games

Dune: Spice Wars Adds New Content With Full Launch

Funcom has released Dune: Spice Wars this morning, and with it comes a ton of new additions to make the full release feel extra special.

Funcom and developer Shiro Games have released the full version of Dune: Spice Wars this morning, and with it comes a plethora of new content. The biggest addition that players will immediately notice is the inclusion a sixth playable faction, known as House Ecaz. This will, figuratively and literally, add a little extra spice to the game, as their goals rarely align with anyone else's. What's more, the game will receive a major upgrade as those who already own it will see additional content and improvements once they download the update. We have more info and the latest trailer for you below.

"The full release brings the sixth major update since Dune: Spice Wars entered Early Access, not counting several additional community updates specifically addressing player feedback. In this time, the game has exploded in size, acquiring multiplayer, Conquest Mode, House Corrino, new buildings, military, air units, regions, tutorials, quality of life additions, and so much more. House Ecaz is a new playable faction with its own unique strengths, leveraging their mastery of art and a special approach to expanding its influence across Arrakis. With a highly trained and proud military, they are a mighty opponent on a deadly planet already teeming with the greatest powers in the universe. Throughout Early Access, community feedback has been a key component of the development of Dune: Spice Wars. The launch update addresses several community requests, bringing improvements to Manpower, Water and Supply, Assassinations, Sietches, and Storms."

"After over three years of work we are thrilled at the opportunity to invite players to join us on Arrakis as Dune: Spice Wars launches into 1.0," says Nicolas Cannasse, CEO of Shiro Games. "Many here at Shiro Games have spent countless hours immersed in this world, be it through the books, board games, movies, or any of the other adaptations. We are very proud to have worked on this iconic series, and hope that our players enjoy their time on Arrakis!"

