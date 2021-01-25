Entei Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021

Tomorrow, Entei will arrive in raids for the first time since 2019. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Entei, a pure Fire-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Johto region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Entei's 100% IVs.

Top Entei Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Entei counters as such:

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker)

Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer)

Shadow Omastar (Rock Throw, Hydro Pump)

Shadow Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Entei with efficiency.

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Empoleon (Waterfall, Hydro Cannon)

Palkia (Dragon Tail, Hydro Pump)

Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Crawdaunt (Waterfall, Crabhammer)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Entei can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three to five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Entei.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Entei will have a CP of 1984 in normal weather conditions and 2480 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!