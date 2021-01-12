Shiny Buizel & Floazel Are Now Live In Pokémon GO

A new Shiny Pokémon has arrived in Pokémon GO today. Shiny Buizel and its evolution of Shiny Floatzel have been introduced as part of the Sinnoh Celebration Event, which focuses on Generation Four species. This event will run through this Sunday, finishing up at 8 PM on January 17th. While Shiny Buizel is here to stay even after the event is over, this is one specific Shiny that players will have major incentive to hunt, due to the fact that Buizel is by no means a common spawn. We at Bleeding Cool are here to help our fellow Pokémon GO trainers hunt, locate, and catch Shiny Buizel with this guide on where to find it during the Sinnoh Celebration event.

Shiny Buizel can currently be encountered through all of the following in Pokémon GO:

In the wild: Buizel is part of the events boosted spawns and will be popping up as a map encounter. Personally, I'm going to throw on a few Incense every day while playing in order to boost my encounters. While Buizel will be spawning outside of Incense, it doesn't hurt to give yourself a better shot at catching this event's Shiny.

In raids: Buizel is appearing in one-star raids, but these are rarely worth doing unless the species in question has a very highly boosted Shiny rate which is very unlikely to be the case for Buizel. Personally, I'd suggest saving the raid passes and sticking to either just the daily free pass or exclusively hunting Buizel in the wild and through…

Pokéstop tasks: Buizel is the reward for the "Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts" task. Here's our tip. Once you've finished any outdoor gameplay, do one last sweep and collect three of these tasks. That way, you'll be able to complete them from home using the Team GO Rocket balloon encounters.

Best of luck, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!