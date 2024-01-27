Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sky: Children Of The Light, thatgamecompany

Sky: Children Of The Light Celebrates 2024 Lunar New Year

Sky: Children Of The Light will be celebrating the 2024 Lunar New Year starting this week with their own event called Days of Fortune.

Article Summary Lunar New Year hits Sky with Days of Fortune event from Jan 29 to Feb 11.

Ride dragons and join drum circles in the Valley of Triumph's celebration.

Earn event currency for new items like a dragon mask and rhythm drum.

Customize your avatar with themed costumes and dragon-inspired cosmetics.

Indie game developer and publisher thatgamecompany revealed their plans to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Sky: Children Of The Light. The event is called Days of Fortune and is designed to celebrate the holiday with some cool new additions, as you'll ride flying dragons and dance the night away to the beat of rhythmic drum circles. The event will kick off on Monday, January 29, and will run all the way until February 11, giving you the chance to visit the Valley of Triumph, just one of the expansive realms in the game. You'll be able to join in a few different activities, including a race on the ice rink, kicking it to drumming jam sessions, and dragon rides. We have more info on it below along with the promo trailer.

Sky: Children Of The Light – Days of Fortune

Days of Fortune is the latest event to reach Sky: Children of the Light's captivating kingdom. In Sky, players embark on thrilling explorations and engage in whimsical escapades. Guided by Spirits, players embark on quests and forge meaningful connections with fellow Sky players from all around the world. The joy of creative expression is at Sky's core, with players able to personalize their avatars to their heart's content and craft imaginative content to share with newfound friends in the game's breathtaking world.

In the Valley of Triumph's designated social area, players can find free spells that grant each Sky kid a themed dragon costume for a limited time and can also be worn together with up to eight players to form a festive train. Event currency can also be found in the social area and used to purchase new in-game currency items, including a fiery dragon mask and rhythmic drum. Sky kids can also up their fashion game and purchase dragon-inspired cosmetics such as bangle earrings, a traditional robe, and a sophisticated stole.

