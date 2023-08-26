Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ant Workshop, Dungeon Golf

Dungeon Golf Receives September Early Access Release Date

Ant Workshop will be bringing Dungeon Golf to Steam's Early Access in September, as you get to play an early version of fantasy golf.

Indie game developer and publisher Ant Workshop confirmed this week that they will release Dungeon Golf into Early Access next month. This will be your chance to try out the fantasy golf title in a limited capacity as the devs take notes on all of the online multiplayer modes and other options you'll have to experiment with. Along with the news came a brand new trailer showing off what that build would look like. Enjoy the trailer as the game will drop on September 18th, 2023.

"Dungeon Golf is a mini golf party game broadcasted to you live from the Dungeon Sports Network, the ONLY television channel dedicated to dungeon-related sports. Compete with your friends in online and local multiplayer, or play solo to win trophies and climb to the top. Whack balls, battle enemies, and get the upper hand with your abilities to change the odds. Holes in one are for boring regular golfers; real pros shoot for the Holes In None! Play single-player or compete with up to 3 friends. Online or locally, polish your putt and sharpen your swing by touring solo in single-player story mode. Choose from a line-up of whacky dungeon golfers, each with their own strengths, weaknesses, and unique, powerful abilities."

"Battle Goblins in the grand treasure halls of the Mountain Fortress, avoid Fire Golems and lava pits in the treacherous Volcanic Forge, and try not to get cursed and fall off the windy peaks of the Ancient Temple. Defeat monsters that stand in your way to gain extra shots. Goblins, Zombies, Golems, and, of course, Slimes, are just some of the dungeons' inhabitants. Destroy treasures and unlock chests to fill your mana bar and power your special moves. Avoid traps, obstacles, and annoyances by using well-timed and well-aimed shots. The Dungeon Sports Network will throw everything at you for the sake of entertainment: walls of spikes, swinging axes, and even buckets of lava!"

