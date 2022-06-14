Apex Legends Releases Stories From The Outlands: Family Business

Respawn Entertainment has released a new Apex Legends video from their Stories From The Outlands series called Family Business. Each of these videos has been an amazing look into the lives of each of the legends who currently are a part of the game's roster, even if it's for a brief glimpse into what has made them who they are. this time around we're being given a brief look into the past of Ajay, better known as Lifeline, as they explore a very specific point in time in her life as a member of the Frontier Corps where she served as a medic.

The video does a wonderful job of showcasing Lifeline's journey over the years as she has grown from being a rebellious teenager into a fearsome combat medic. We have the full video for you down at the bottom to enjoy as we now patiently look forward to seeing who they will be featuring in the next one.

As a member of the Frontier Corps, Ajay Che hoped to set herself apart from her infamous family of war profiteers. But to help those in need, sometimes lines must be crossed… Watch her team up with a childhood friend Octavio Silva (aka Octane) to find a new batch of meds and do whatever it takes to save the day. Ajay Che, aka Lifeline, isn't someone you would expect to find in the Apex Games. The child of wealthy war profiteers, she left home when she learned of the damage her family had caused and enlisted in the Frontier Corps, a humanitarian organization that aids Frontier communities in need. She's since devoted her life to helping others and joined the Apex Games to fund the Frontier Corps with her winnings.