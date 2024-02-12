Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d

Dungeons & Dragons Announces 50th Anniversary Plans

Wizards of the Coast have confirmed some of what they have in store for the 50th Anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons, at least for releases.

Special edition books and adventures will launch, including "Vecna: Eve of Ruin".

Collectible D&D anniversary merchandise from Converse and LEGO to debut.

Revised editions of core rulebooks to enhance D&D gameplay experience.

Wizards of the Coast officially revealed their plans to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons, including the next year's worth of releases. The team boasted that they have plenty of new items on the way, as well as events at conventions and a number of crossover items that will be coming with licensed products. Including footwear and apparel from Converse, an official LEGO IDEAS building set that will come with its own mini-figures, and more edible items from Pop-Tarts. The company will also show off more of the 3D virtual tabletop and new features on D&D Beyond. No word on whether or not D&D Live will return for 2024, which we're crossing our fingers for since there's a new sourcebook launching this May. For now, here's the rundown of all the books they have planned for the next calendar year!

Dungeons & Dragons 50th Anniversary – Books & Source Material

The year-long celebration kicks off in March 2024, when fans all over the world will be able to play the same adventure together inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons creators' love of tournament-style play. Fans can experience an excerpt from an upcoming release, Descent into the Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth, in game stores, at community centers, libraries, conventions like Gary Con and PAX East, on kitchen tables and painted scenery, in video chat rooms, and on D&D Beyond. Dungeon Masters will be available wherever fans want to play.

Vecna: Eve of Ruin

Adventure Campaign for characters of levels 10-20. Release Date: May 21, 2024

A high-stakes adventure in which the fate of the entire multiverse hangs in the balance. The heroes begin in the Forgotten Realms and travel to Planescape, Spelljammer, Eberron, Ravenloft, Dragonlance, and Greyhawk as they race to save existence from obliteration by the notorious lich Vecna who is weaving a ritual to eliminate good, obliterate the gods, and subjugate all worlds.

The Making of Original Dungeons & Dragons: 1970-1977

The history of D&D. Release Date: June 18, 2024

The ultimate book showcasing D&D's inception, including Gary Gygax's never-before-seen first draft of D&D written in 1973, a curated collection of published fanzine and magazine articles that contribute to D&D's origin story. Each document is introduced, described, and woven into the story by one of the game's foremost historians, Jon Peterson.

Quests from the Infinite Staircase

Adventure Anthology for character levels 1 to 13. Release Date: July 16, 2024

This anthology weaves together six classic Dungeons & Dragons adventures while updating them for the game's fifth edition. The Infinite Staircase holds doors leading to fantastic realms. It's home to the noble genie Nafas, who hears wishes made throughout the multiverse and recruits heroes to fulfill them.

Player's Handbook (2024)

Player resource. Release Date: September 17, 2024

Take your game to the next level with the revised 2024 Player's Handbook. More player options, enhanced organization, and engaging additions to the fifth edition rules, make this a must have for your next Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

Dungeon Master's Guide (2024)

DM resource. Release Date: November 12, 2024

It's never been easier to become the Dungeon Master than with the revised 2024 Dungeon Master's Guide. Learn the craft from the experts in a cleverly crafted and accessible approach to running your own game. With more tools than ever before, becoming the master of your own multiverse will be a snap.

Monster Manual (2025)

DM Resource. Release Date: February 18, 2025

The revised 2025 Monster Manual brings you the greatest selection of foes to face off with your player's characters than ever assembled in the history of the game. More options at all levels of play means more ways to provide the challenges that will keep them coming back to the table again and again.

