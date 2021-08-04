Dungeons & Dragons Online Gets Sinister Secret Of Saltmarsh Update

Standing Stone Games revealed today that they have released the Sinister Secret Of Saltmarsh update for Dungeons & Dragons Online. The new update brings in one of the classic D&D adventures for both low and high-level players to take on, as it is based around saving a seacoast town under threat from mysterious forces. The update also brings with it a slew of additions from monsters to music. You can read more about it below as you can start playing the update today!

Saltmarsh is an adaptation of the classic first edition U series of modules: The Sinister Secret of Saltmarsh, Danger at Dunwater, and The Final Enemy. In addition to the main story arc, there are five bonus side quest dungeons located in the Saltmarsh landscape.These are loosely based on the lore about the Saltmarsh area contained in the original modules, as well as the 5E Ghosts of Saltmarsh book. New monsters Bullywugs: Frog-like humanoid creatures that live in marshes and swamps. Giant Crocodiles Water Weirds: Water Elementals bound to a specific water filled location. When above the plain of the water they typically take the form of a watery serpent. Nightmare: Fiendish horses that are constantly on fire.

New systems Monster Manual 8 – The latest installment of DDO's system that rewards players for slaying specific varieties of monsters. It adds creature categories such as Griffon, Satyr, Goblin, and more. A revamp of the Scroll/Seals/Shards crafting system – streamlined upgrade mechanics, fewer ingredient types, updated heroic and epic versions to match modern loot standards, and new level 30 versions of the items (to upgrade, players will need to use a new ingredient called Star Fragments that, at time of U50's launch, will only be available in Saltmarsh)

New areas The small fishing village of Saltmarsh, a wide swath of the surrounding marshlands to be explored to your heart's content. The haunted house at the edge of the village, a smugglers ship called the Sea Ghost A sprawling underground Lizardfolk lair A ruined wizards tower A massive Sahuagin fortress

New items 15 New Filigree Sets for sentient weapons and minor artifacts New Heroic and Epic Augments At least 1 of every weapon type in both heroic and epic New heroic and epic equipment gear sets (Epic gear sets are competitive with all of Ravenloft, Sharn, and Feywild sets)

All new music

