Dungeons & Dragons To Hold Their Own D&D Direct

Wizards of the Coast revealed they'll be holding a Dungeons & Dragons livestream this week which they're calling D&D Direct. Much like a lot of companies have been doing over the past couple of years during the pandemic, it looks like WotC has decided to take their major announcements for the year and bring them to a one-off livestream which you'll be able to watch on April 21st, 2022 at 9am PT on both Twitch and YouTube. The event will be hosted by a couple of familiar faces to those who watch D&D content as B. Dave Walters and Anna Prosser will be presenting fans with all of the news in the 30-minute stream, going over several different topics. According to the info released ahead of time, this stream will be going over what's to come for the TTRPG, as well as items from video games, entertainment, and more.

So what exactly could Dungeons & Dragons be revealing at the stream? Well, it's pretty safe to say we'll probably be hearing about one, maybe two more boos coming out this year, all dependent on what kind of a schedule the team is looking to do. We already know the company will have the individual copies of Monsters Of The Multiverse coming in May, as well as Journeys Through The Radiant Citadel set to be released in June, so one more book for the year would fit. We also know that Larian Studios is still hard at work on Baldur's Gate 3 with frequent updates, so maybe this is the stream where we find out what the release date might happen? We also know this is the time of year they like to present what's coming in comics and novels, as well as any toys on the way through Wizkids. Plus, if we're not mistaken, there's a D&D movie on the way next year… There's a lot of possibilities for this coming Thursday's stream, all of which will be interesting to watch.