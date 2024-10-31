Posted in: Dying Light 2, Games, Techland, Video Games | Tagged: Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Releases New Tower Raid For Halloween

Dying Light 2 Stay Human has a brand new Halloween event and more happening right now, as a new Tower Raid will test your skills.

Article Summary Dying Light 2 unveils its new Tower Raid: Halloween Run event with exclusive seasonal rewards and challenges.

The event spans from October 30th to November 20th, featuring new bounties and elite mode challenges weekly.

Players tackle eight Halloween-themed floors with unique bosses and roles like Scarecrow and Van Aiden.

Patch 1.19 brings gameplay improvements, new weapons, and bundles enhancing overall player experience.

Techland released a new update and more this week for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, as players now have a new extreme event to take on with Tower Raid: Halloween Run. As the name suggests, this is going to be a true test of your skills while also a chance for you to snag some exclusives tied to the haunting season that you won't get any other time. We have the full rundown below and the developer video above as the event is now live.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Tower Raid: Halloween Run

Tower Raid mode returns in a special form for Halloween. The event lasts three weeks from October 30th to November 20th. Available right after the prologue, even for new players joining the game, it offers new rewards, new candies and the comeback of a good old friend, Baka, waiting for you at the Bazaar and offering special bounties to complete. Tower Raid: Halloween Run will feature new content releases each week. In the first week, players can familiarize themselves with a new, special-made progression system and exciting rewards. Starting in the second week, you can increase the difficulty level with the return of elite mode and exclusive bounties, and unlock new daily bounties in the third week.

New Levels and Halloween Characters

In this separate event version of Tower Raid, Dying Light 2 Stay Human players have to storm eight floors with unique gameplay twists and finally beat a boss on top. While some floors are completely new, all of them are now decorated to give off a spooky Halloween-vibe. Halloween is all about the costumes, so fans will get to explore a brand-new character system! Before each run, they'll need to select a role from four available options, each with their own unique loadouts and traits:

Scarecrow – two-handed scythe and increased HP pool

two-handed scythe and increased HP pool Plague – increased melee damage and stamina, and the Plague Cane that will utilize those buffs

increased melee damage and stamina, and the Plague Cane that will utilize those buffs Van Aiden – crossbow and wreak havoc with increased ranged damage

crossbow and wreak havoc with increased ranged damage Cursed Pirate – cutlass-wielder with parkour damage perks

Perks & Rewards

In the initial struggles of players during the Tower Raid: Halloween Run, they may find it very challenging to reach the top. However, with the unique perks offered by Baka – roguelite elements that permanently impact each playthrough – fans will grow stronger with each run. Every mistake can be deadly but if gamers are brave enough there are plenty of rewards waiting for them. Alongside last year's rewards, Baka will also have a brand new Van Aiden outfit, gear pieces and weaponry as an ultimate reward! Fans can purchase all rewards with candies collected from Tower Raid or rewards for bounties.

Patch 1.19

In addition to the Halloween event, Techland is implementing Patch 1.19 for Dying Light 2 Stay Human. This update introduces various fixes and quality of life improvements, along with new weapons and bundles, demonstrating commitment to enhancing the experience for the community.

