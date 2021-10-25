Dying Light For Nintendo Switch Gets Behind-The-Scenes Video

Techland has released a brand new video today for the Nintendo Switch version of Dying Light as they go behind the scenes for this version. The video focuses on techland's Head of Technology, Piotr Chrzanowski, who goes into detail about all of the challenges they had to essentially overcome and the work that went into creating the Platinum Edition, which is one of the most complete versions of the original game ever released. And how they went about getting it onto the Switch without losing any of the awesomeness of the versions you find on PC or other consoles. It's an interesting look into how they managed to pull a lot of things off. You can check out the video down at the bottom.

Piotr Chrzanowski, Head of Technology, guests in this special episode and explains why Techland decided to create a port of the game for the Nintendo console, what cooperation with partners looked like, what adversities the developers grappled with, and how this new Nintendo Switch version differs from the original Dying Light game. Dying Light launched last week on Nintendo Switch with a range of brand-new features added exclusively for the platform, received many great reviews and praise for the technical aspects and optimization of the port. Techland is very proud to have this warm response from both players and the media, as the result of many talented developers' hard work. "We are more than happy with the initial reception of Dying Light Platinum Edition for the Nintendo Switch and we are grateful for everyone's kind words. The feedback received so far clearly confirms that our joint efforts have resulted in one of the best ports on Switch platform, delivering immersive and stable gameplay for both handheld and docked modes. Nevertheless, we are committed to fixing any issues raised so far (e.g. frame rate cap) and improving the performance and quality so stay tuned!" said Piotr Chrzanowski, Head of Technology at Techland.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Switch to Freedom | Dying Light Platinum Edition (https://youtu.be/GVhLZssgeUo)