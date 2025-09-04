Posted in: Games, Techland, Video Games | Tagged: dying light, Dying Light: The Beast

Dying Light: The Beast Releases New Fighting Video

Check out the latest short video for Dying Light: The Beast, as this one gives you a look at the combat while you're out among the undead

Article Summary Watch the newest Dying Light: The Beast video showcasing brutal open-world combat and zombie action.

Play as Kyle Crane, torn between human and beast after years of genetic experimentation by the Baron.

Explore Castor Woods by day and face terrifying monsters by night with intense parkour and vehicle action.

Band together in four-player co-op to survive, scavenge, and embrace your evolving beast powers.

Techland has released a new video for Dying Light: The Beast this week, this time showing off more of the fighting going on out in the open. It's no grand secret that when zombies see a regular human in the wild, they're going to come after you in droves. This short video shows off all the different situations and combat you'll be involved in, giving you a brief taste of the action to come. Enjoy the video, as the game will be released on September 18, 2025.

Dying Light: The Beast

You are Kyle Crane. After being captured by the Baron and enduring his painful experiments for years, you escape. But now, a battle rages inside you: zombie DNA clashes with human, and you struggle to control the beast within. You want revenge… but first you must tame it. It's your only option. Once you enter the zombie-infested Castor Woods, every battle will be a fight for survival… especially when night falls. Play as Kyle Crane, a hero with the DNA of both man and beast. Freely switch between two playstyles and face a fierce conflict that lead to the acceptance of the monster within. Push the brutality of Dying Light's combat to the extreme. Crush skulls, rip heads off, and tear enemies in half as you constantly fight to control your evolving beastly powers.

The distinct experiences of night and day, a signature of the Dying Light series, merge into one unique whole. Explore and scavenge by day, but remember the constantly ticking clock. Because once the sun sets, the night unleashes horrors that leave you with just three choices: run, hide or fight for your life. Feel the adrenaline rush of best-in-class first-person parkour. Jump from rooftop to rooftop and overcome any obstacle. And when that's not enough, grab the wheel of an off-road vehicle and ruthlessly tear through hordes of zombies. The advanced movement system is easily accessible, but rewards those who master it.

Next-gen visuals bring the hand-crafted zombie apocalypse to life. Every detail tells a story of survival. Lose yourself in the majesty of Castor Woods: explore the tourist town, industrial area, national park, farmland, swamps and more. All full of beauty… and decay. Band together with up to three other players in co-op! Brave the dangers of Castor Woods, where you can experience every encounter, every discovery and every twist as a unit with shared progress.

