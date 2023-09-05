Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, EA Sports WRC, WRC

EA Sports Announces Their First WRC Racing Title

EA Sports will be taking another step toward producing amazing racing titles as they have announced their first WRC series title.

In a surprising and bold move this morning, EA Sports announced that they are developing and releasing their first racing game for WRC. Simply called EA Sports WRC, the team will be applying all of the innovations they've made with other racing titles to the World Rally Championship, bringing it to PS5, XSX|S, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the EA App. This includes applying Unreal Engine to the DiRT Rally series physics so you get longer and far better-detailed stages as you drive through the dirt, mud, and snow. You'll be able to compete on 18 official FIA World Rally Championship locations, each with heir own challenges as they have been recreated for this game. We have more info from the team, as well as images and the announcement trailer, as the game will be released on November 3, 2023.

"Combining the power of the Unreal Engine with the DiRT Rally series physics, EA SPORTS WRC delivers longer, more detailed stages than previously possible, with 18 official FIA World Rally Championship locations and over 600km of unforgiving asphalt, gravel, and snow stages. The game also boasts ten current WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC vehicles and 68 of the most iconic rally cars spanning 60 years of the sport. Working together with official WRC teams and manufacturers, such as Ford, Toyota, and Hyundai, each vehicle is built to tackle every challenge they'll face throughout the season. The hybrid-powered 4WD Rally1 cars are some of the fastest in the sport's history, capable of incredible speeds while tackling gravity-defying jumps, deteriorating surfaces, and adverse weather."

"The advanced Dynamic Handling System refines Codemasters' original model and gives players the most realistic off-road experience to date. Taking feedback from drivers, including former FIA Junior WRC title contender and 2023 FIA European Rally Championship ERC3 champion and game designer Jon Armstrong, players can choose a professional driver set-up mirroring the experience drivers encounter every race week. New players can personalize the handling, enabling them to make adjustments to help them master the ultimate player versus environment off-road challenge. The realism extends to audio, with each car intricately replicated, and new pace notes, including simplified commands for rookie drivers, give much-needed information to the player as they battle through each stage."

"The introduction of Builder fulfills the dream of those longing to build their very own modern-era rally car. Select the chassis, body shells, and all-important mechanical parts before customizing the interior and exterior, and, finally, personalizing with the livery editor. Put the car through its paces and make any necessary adjustments before competing for the World Championship against the best competition WRC has to offer. EA SPORTS WRC brings fans together with 32-player cross-platform multiplayer, allowing for competition between friends and the wider rally community. Using EA Racenet, EA's racing companion app, Clubs serve as community-built hubs offering custom multi-surface tournaments with rallying at any location and time of year. Alongside personalized events, Moments, updated daily in-game, give players the chance to relive pivotal scenarios from the 2023 season alongside classic events from the sport's archives."

