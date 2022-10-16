EA Sports PGA Tour Releases New Preview Trailer

Electronic Arts have released a new video for their upcoming release of EA Sports PGA Tour, giving a brief glimpse at the game. It's a short 30 seconds, but the team basically shows off what you can do and experience in the game, including being able to play all four major championships, including the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open Championship. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released sometime in Spring 2023.

"Built with EA's Frostbite engine to maximize the game's visual fidelity and presentation capabilities, EA Sports PGA Tour recreates some of the greatest courses in the world – like Augusta National, the home of one of the most prestigious tournaments in all of golf, The Masters – with an unprecedented level of detail and beauty. EA Sports PGA Tour also features the full FedExCup Playoffs and their courses, as well as THE PLAYERS Championship, as part of its stellar lineup of events. The game will also include pro golfers such as former Masters champion Jordan Spieth, plus tons of licensed gear and sponsors that reflect the real-world experience. Golf fans have that and much more to look forward to in EA Sports PGA Tour, including:

LPGA Events – Experience unique challenges and real-world events like The Amundi Evian Championship, a major tournament recreated for the first time in a video game. Play as some of the top female players in the game, like Lexi Thompson and Jin-Young Ko, or create a female golfer of your own in the newly overhauled Create-A-Player feature.

ShotLink and TrackMan Data – PGA Tour golfers will be authentically replicated like never before with ShotLink® powered by CDW, the PGA Tour's proprietary real-time scoring system, and data from TrackMan, a world leader in 3D ball flight measurement and swing analysis.

Next-Generation Graphics – By utilizing EA's own Frostbite engine, EA Sports PGA Tour will be the most visually stunning and accurate recreation of many of the world's most famous courses, including The Old Course at St. Andrews Links and The Country Club in Brookline, Mass, and will deliver the most immersive and authentic experience possible where fans can play against and as some of the biggest names in professional golf."