EA Sports Shows Off New WRC 24 Season Expansion In Latest Video

EA Sports WRC 24 has a new video out showing off all of the new content you can expect to play in the 2024 Season Expansion

EA Sports has shown off a brand new video today for WRC 24 as we get a better look at some of the Season Expansion on the way. The video shows off game designer and professional rally driver Jon Armstrong, as he takes a professional driving tour of the Orlen 80th Rally Poland and Tet Rally Latvia, sharing his own insights and tips about the course. Enjoy the video as the content will drop on October 8, 2024.

WRC 24 Season Expansion Bundle

The EA Sports WRC 24 Season Expansion Bundle brings players up-to-speed with the current year of the FIA World Rally Championship across three Content Packs. Both the Le Maestros and the Hard Chargers will feature additional content, which will be revealed closer to release. EA Sports WRC, the official game of the FIA World Rally Championship, is the ultimate rally experience that takes driving to the edge of control in pursuit of the perfect run.

Locations & Car (available October 2024) introduces two exhilarating new locations: the challenging Tet Rally Latvia, which made its WRC debut this year, and the iconic Orlen 80th Rally Poland, returning to the calendar after a five-year hiatus. With five all-new high-performance vehicles, players can navigate various terrains while driving the latest Rally1 hybrids from Ford, Hyundai, and Toyota, the Ford Fiesta Rally3 Evo and the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2. Rally fans will also be able to personalize their experience with 52 new liveries and compete against 104 drivers and co-drivers from the 2024 WRC Season.

Le Maestros (available Winter 2024/2025) will add two meticulously recreated new routes, Briançonnet and Fafe. Briançonnet features 14.55km of roads with precision-testing s-bends, drops, narrow bridges, classic hairpins, and dynamic terrain against Monte Carlo's stunning vistas. Fafe will push players' skills to their limits with thrilling jumps throughout this famous stage located in the north of Portugal.

Hard Chargers (available Spring 2025) will bring an adrenaline-pumping rally experience with two newly updated stages. The pack includes the fast, technical routes of Umeå, featuring long straights, sharp turns, and strategic bumps. This stage showcases tree-lined paths, deforested sections, a tunnel, and the famed Red Barn Arena. Additionally, drivers will face the winding mountain course of Harvati in Acropolis Rally Greece, renowned for its challenging rocky, muddy, and gravel surfaces.

