Earthblade Developer Announces Game Delay In New Blog

Extremely OK Games revealed this past week that they made the incredibly tough decision to push the release of Earthblade back.

Indie game developer Extremely OK Games, the minds behind Celeste and Towerfall, revealed that they have to delay their latest game, Earthblade. In a blog posted to their website, which we have the first half for you below, developer Maddy Thorson revealed that the game will not be coming out in 2024. While a new release window was not given, they did emphasize that the game is not deadlocked or stagnant and that development is still continuing. The game was announced during The Game Awards 2022, and while there have been minor updates, we haven't seen or heard much from the team in terms of gameplay. We're guessing we probably won't see much of anything until maybe the next Game Awards, if they're aiming for a 2025 release.

I know, I know, this update is long overdue. We appreciate your patience as we try our best to make this video game that appears to be stubbornly determined to not get made. More on the process in the following paragraphs, but first we need to face the music: this game ain't coming out in 2024. We had hoped to be announcing a firm release date around now, but it just isn't in the cards. We know that this will be disappointing for a lot of you and we're sorry for that. Maybe this was predictable, but still it always sucks when the haters are right.

The good news is that the game is not stagnant, we are still making progress and we're still excited to work on it. And here's a happy announcement: we've added a new game designer to the team- please give a warm EXOK welcome to Kyle Pulver! Kyle is a veteran indie developer who we've been friends with for over a decade. Back when Noel, Chevy, and I were living together in a shared house, I remember when Kyle was visiting and we modded our Wii so that we could all duke it out in Project M. Happy memories.

Kyle also happens to be the world champion of TowerFall (not to mention a hidden character in it – hold Left Trigger when selecting the Assassin Prince!) And of course we've always been inspired by his work, all the way back to Depict1 (2010) and Offspring Fling (2012). It's lovely to finally have the opportunity to work with him. Kyle quickly approached us with big ideas, which can be scary for everyone involved. But it was clear that he's not here to derail the project. He's identifying our vision and the problems preventing the game from living up to it, and working with us to pinpoint solutions. Plus his fresh eyes have inspired all of us to see things anew.

