Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: eat the rich, Maccima Games, Monstronauts

Eat The Rich Receives Free Demo Ahead of Steam Next Fest

Time to make the 1% pay for everything they've done on a game show, as Eat The Rich has a free demo you can play on Steam

Article Summary Eat The Rich drops a free demo on Steam, giving players a taste before Steam Next Fest arrives.

Battle as billionaires in a 6-10 player online party game packed with wild mini-games and brawls.

Form alliances, betray friends, and manipulate rivals to collect Pennies and survive elimination rounds.

Fight, strategize, and outwit others to become the last billionaire standing and claim ultimate victory.

Indie game developer Maccima Games and publisher Monstronauts have released a free demo for their upcoming party game, Eat The Rich. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a 6-10 player co-op title in which you all play billionaires who have been forced into a competition against each other on a game show where they work to be the last one standing in an all-out death game where the greedy pay for their crimes by turning on each other. Sounds like fun? You betcha! The demo is out now on Steam and will be a part of Steam Next Fest, but no timeframe has been given on the game's release.

Eat The Rich

Billionaires? Everybody just LOVES billionaires! That's why we've put them on a game show to FIGHT FOR THEIR LIVES! Play online with 6-10 players in this social party game where you fight against each other to see who has the most Pennies in the end. Society has collapsed due to the unbridled greed of the 1%. In retribution (and in lieu of a guillotine), the masses have forced the billionaires responsible into a deadly carnivalesque game show against each other called Eat The Rich. In this game show, billionaires go head-to-head in a rich immersion of social reality – all without their hard-earned generational wealth! As punished billionaires, players compete for pennies and other advantages over multiple rounds, players vote each other out of the game until only three remain. The last player standing with the most Pennies then wins the game.

Group Mini-Games: Play a carnival of mini-games for precious Pennies and prizes! Work as a team to secure hard-earned cash to use later on for Power Ups.

Play a carnival of mini-games for precious Pennies and prizes! Work as a team to secure hard-earned cash to use later on for Power Ups. Brawl: Aggravated assault is a very serious crime but in this game show, you are encouraged to beat the shit out of each other! Billionaires can freely duke it out among each other at any time. Wield various items and weapons, like guns, to gain the upper hand around the map. Be careful with your Pennies as other players can knock it right out of your hands!

Aggravated assault is a very serious crime but in this game show, you are encouraged to beat the shit out of each other! Billionaires can freely duke it out among each other at any time. Wield various items and weapons, like guns, to gain the upper hand around the map. Be careful with your Pennies as other players can knock it right out of your hands! Networking and Elimination: Make friends, frenemies, foes,– whatever you call them–to get a leg up in the competition! Be aggressive and create alliances with other players to vote out the one who you think has the most Pennies. Gather intel for your alliances to know who has the most Pennies and items. Manipulate the competition – sway the votes or use Advantage items to rig the game show. Betray your forged alliances to make sure you still come out on top at the end of it all!

Make friends, frenemies, foes,– whatever you call them–to get a leg up in the competition! Be aggressive and create alliances with other players to vote out the one who you think has the most Pennies. Gather intel for your alliances to know who has the most Pennies and items. Manipulate the competition – sway the votes or use Advantage items to rig the game show. Betray your forged alliances to make sure you still come out on top at the end of it all! Winning: Don't be the 1%… be the ONLY ONE! Once there are only 3 players left, the player with the most Pennies win! Emerge on top by playing your cards right, ensuring your spot as the sleaziest of high society!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!