Posted in: Games, Indie Games, No More Robots, Video Games | Tagged: Cruise Control, No More Robots

No More Robots Announced Their First Developed Game Cruise Control

No More Robots has annoucned that they are making and publishing their own game, as they revealed Cruide Control is coming to Steam

Article Summary No More Robots announces Cruise Control, their first self-developed cruise ship management sim game.

Manage every aspect of your cruise liner, from dining to entertainment and amenities for guests.

Hire and manage staff, handle repairs, and ensure passengers are happy or risk facing consequences.

Expand your ship, unlock new facilities, and compete in Elite Cruises for leaderboard glory.

Indie game publisher No More Robots has decided to make their own game, as they have revealed their latest title, Cruise Control. This is a sim management game set on the open seas, as you'll manage a cruise ship with hundreds and hundreds of people, all looking to be fed, entertained, and relaxed while they're out in the middle of nowhere. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game currently has no target release window.

Cruise Control

Cruise Control is a cruise liner management game, where players will pack their ships with entertainment, fine dining, amenities and places for their guests to relax. But the guests keep coming, and if you don't fulfill their needs in a timely fashion, they may just throw you overboard! It's time to SEAS THE DAY!

Make it Ship-Shape: Entertain your guests with bingo halls, arcade machines and dancefloors, while others relax at the spa, or lounge on the decking. With cinema goers, gambling addicts, gamers & more, you'll need to make sure your ship is kitted out with the appropriate utilities.

Entertain your guests with bingo halls, arcade machines and dancefloors, while others relax at the spa, or lounge on the decking. With cinema goers, gambling addicts, gamers & more, you'll need to make sure your ship is kitted out with the appropriate utilities. Deck Out Your Staff: Hire janitors to keep your ship tidy, and mechanics to fix any broken down facilities. Or just deal with it yourself, by picking up rubbish with a simple click, and fixing rooms up with your mouse. Click click click!

Hire janitors to keep your ship tidy, and mechanics to fix any broken down facilities. Or just deal with it yourself, by picking up rubbish with a simple click, and fixing rooms up with your mouse. Click click click! Whale of a Time: The busier your cruise ship gets, the more demand there is! Ensure your ship is well equipped before reaching the next port, and prepare for different scenarios. Long queues at the cinema & sick guests is the last thing you need.

The busier your cruise ship gets, the more demand there is! Ensure your ship is well equipped before reaching the next port, and prepare for different scenarios. Long queues at the cinema & sick guests is the last thing you need. Don't Harbor Any Regrets: The more guests you serve, the more you can expand future cruises. Unlock and build new facilities to get ahead of the game. Upgrade your existing amenities to make them even more efficient, and grant your passengers luxury passage

The more guests you serve, the more you can expand future cruises. Unlock and build new facilities to get ahead of the game. Upgrade your existing amenities to make them even more efficient, and grant your passengers luxury passage Get Onboard with Tough Challenges: Once you've got the hang of it, try your hand at the Elite Cruises, and really put your cruising skills to the test. Compete with other players on leaderboards to see how your best cruises stack up against theirs

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!