Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: baraka, MK II, Mortal Kombat Mobile, NetherRealm Studios, WB Games

Mortal Kombat Mobile Celebrates The New Film & Its 11th Anniversary

Mortal Kombat Mobile has added a new update this week bringing in classic Baraka while celebrating its 11th Anniversary and the next film

Article Summary Mortal Kombat Mobile marks its 11th Anniversary with classic Baraka joining the playable roster.

Early access to Diamond MK II Movie Shao Kahn is available through the Kombat Pass and PVP competition.

Returning Klassic Towers, Challenge events, and Krypt store bring back fan-favorite characters and rewards.

New Friendships, Brutalities, and daily free characters added to celebrate the anniversary and new film.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have released a new update for Mortal Kombat Mobile, as they mark the 11th Anniversary of the game. The team has added the classic version of Baraka to the roster, complete with all of his moves and fatalities. The team is also celebrating the game's anniversary with some special events and returning content, as well as some new additions to prepare for the next major motion picture based on the franchise. We have more details here and the latest trailer as the content is now live.

Celebrate the 11th Anniversary of Mortal Kombat Mobile With New and Returning Content

Rolling out on April 1, Diamond Klassic Baraka joins the roster, complete with his signature rage, razor-sharp teeth, and deadly arm blades. Inspired by his debut look from the Mortal Kombat II (1993) videogame, players can build Baraka's Anger Meter to activate his passive skill, Tarkat Bonehide, which protects against and reflects incoming damage back at his enemies. Diamond Klassic Baraka can be obtained through the new 11th Anniversary Kombat Pass Season running from April 1 through May 7.

This update also features early access to Diamond MK II Movie Shao Kahn, a relentless damage dealer with the highest base Attack stat in the game. Inspired by his upcoming appearance in the "Mortal Kombat II" film, Shao Kahn follows MK II Movie Kitana as the second character from the film to join the mobile game roster. As one of the most ruthless warriors, he can increase his teammates' toughness, deliver krushing hits and reduce damage from enemy attacks, all while commanding the fight with two distinct stances – wielding his axe or fighting bare-handed.

Prepare For The Next Major Mortal Kombat Film

Players can obtain early access to the Diamond MK II Movie Shao Kahn character card before his official release on May 8 by completing the 11th Anniversary Kombat Pass with Premium+ purchased. Players also have a chance to earn Shao Kahn by placing in one of the top 3 ranks in the Realm Klash PVP competition. Additional Mortal Kombat Mobile updates available starting on April 1 include:

RETURNING – Klassic Tower Event and Klassic Challenges: Step back into the '90s and play through Klassic Tower events to obtain nostalgic equipment including Treasured Freebie and Rockin' Token. Players can also take on back-to-back Klassic Challenge events, starting with Klassic Noob Saibot on Apr. 1.

Step back into the '90s and play through Klassic Tower events to obtain nostalgic equipment including Treasured Freebie and Rockin' Token. Players can also take on back-to-back Klassic Challenge events, starting with Klassic Noob Saibot on Apr. 1. RETURNING – Klassic Characters: For a limited time, Klassic characters will be featured in the Krypt store where players can use their Krypt Hearts to unlock Diamond and Gold versions of select fighters such as Klassic Liu Kang, Klassic Jax, and Klassic Skarlet. Players will also be able to Ascend some of the most iconic fighters in Mortal Kombat history to make them more powerful, including Klassic Scorpion, Klassic Sub-Zero, Klassic Mileena and Klassic Sonya Blade.

For a limited time, Klassic characters will be featured in the Krypt store where players can use their Krypt Hearts to unlock Diamond and Gold versions of select fighters such as Klassic Liu Kang, Klassic Jax, and Klassic Skarlet. Players will also be able to Ascend some of the most iconic fighters in Mortal Kombat history to make them more powerful, including Klassic Scorpion, Klassic Sub-Zero, Klassic Mileena and Klassic Sonya Blade. NEW – Friendship: Kollect the new Horde Chef's Set to trigger Baraka's Friendship in a Tarkatan bake-off.

Kollect the new Horde Chef's Set to trigger Baraka's Friendship in a Tarkatan bake-off. NEW – Brutality: Kollect the new Draconic Equipment set to unlock a new Shao Kahn Brutality Attack to finish opponents.

Kollect the new Draconic Equipment set to unlock a new Shao Kahn Brutality Attack to finish opponents. NEW – Free Characters and Gifts: Log in daily during the 11th Anniversary celebration from April 1-11 to receive a total of 11 random klassic characters for free. Players can also claim 15 Dragon Krystals daily, delivered to their inbox.

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