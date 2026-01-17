Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Echoes of Elysium, Loric Games, Snail Games

Echoes of Elysium Arrives in Early Access Near Month's End

Echoes of Elysium has been given a proper launhc date for Early Access, as the game will arrive on Steam near the end of January

Article Summary Echoes of Elysium launches in Early Access on Steam at the end of January, by Loric Games and Snail Games.

Survive and explore the dangerous skies of Elysium with solo or co-op play for up to 6 players online.

Build, customize, and upgrade your airship fortress to face mechanical monsters and rival factions.

Gather resources, craft gear, and uncover the secrets of a paradise filled with hostile surprises.

Indie game developer Loric Games and publisher Snail Games have confirmed the Early Access launch date for their next title, Echoes of Elysium. This is a new co-op airship survival RPG in which you'll take to the skies with your friends, exploring everything above the world with up to six friends, building your own ships and a base while carving out your own place among the clouds. The team released a new video this week, which you can watch above, going over the game in general with the company's CEO, Brian Johnson. In the video, we learn that the game will launch in Early Access on January 27. Enjoy checking it out while we wait for the game to launch.

Echoes of Elysium

Have you ever wanted to live on an airship? Now you have to. The serene skies of Elysium are both beautiful and deadly. Custom build floating fortresses, recruit your crew, and fight land and skyborne mechanisms in a paradise, filled with secrets, that wants you out. Play solo or with up to 6 players in online co-op. Uncover the mysteries of a forgotten paradise where soul-powered clockwork beasts lurk in every corner. Gather resources, craft tools and airships, and survive across fractured biomes filled with danger and discovery.

Your airship isn't just a base or transportation, it's your home, your workshop, and your war machine. Customize every part, expand your fleet, and upgrade weapons to survive and explore the Elysian skies. From lumbering fortresses to nimble raiders, your design is the difference between glory and being scrap wood. The skies of Elysium aren't empty. Face the Heron faction, swarms of flying mechanical monsters, hostile towers, and an armada of airships bent on your destruction. Level up, unlock new abilities, and craft gear and parts to grow from a fragile skiff into a floating fortress for you and your friends.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!