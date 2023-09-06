Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Edge Of Sanity, Vixa Games

Edge Of Sanity Receives New Haunting Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Edge of Sanity, as Daedalic Entertainment gives us a better look at how haunting the game is.

Daedalic Entertainment has revealed an all-new trailer for Edge of Sanity as they explore some of the more haunting and disturbing parts of the game. The trailer isn't very long, but it does give a pretty good idea of what you'll experience in the side-scrolling survival horror game. You get to see a lot of the H.P. Lovecraft influence on the game as you attempt to survive in the harsh Alaskan climates and weather in the middle of your expedition. Enjoy the trailer below as the game

"Edge Of Sanity is a survival horror adventure with unique 2D art and an intense atmosphere, inspired by H.P. Lovecraft and set in the unforgiving wilderness of Alaska during the Cold War. Each day, you need to provide food and supplies to survive another night in your camp. During story-rich expeditions, you will encounter local cultists and monsters hiding in dark corners around a remote mountain valley. Use anything you find to stand a chance against powerful enemies, uncover secrets of the mysterious Thurul Stone, and unveil a tragic story of missing scientists. Find a trace of local cults, face horrific monsters, and explore the unexplainable. Welcome to Alaska during the Cold War, full of people losing their sanity and beasts inspired by H.P. Lovecraft, a place where each dramatic event leaves a permanent mark on your brain."

"Even in the most hostile environment, you need a place to rest and plan your future expeditions. Find and assign remaining survivors and send them out on missions to find food, water, or other survivors. But don't let your guard down – with people being on the edge, anything can happen. You were part of a resupply group helping scientists working in the field lab. Without any trace of humanity on site, you stumble upon the monsters, and during the escape, your group splits up. You were lucky enough to make it out alive and set up a provisional camp to plan your future expeditions to find out what happened. Learn your enemy's weaknesses, impair their senses, manage resources, and make use of crafting abilities and the surroundings to survive against the powerful monstrosities. Whenever you are out of options, you can try fighting using your ax, but be prepared for a lethal ending."

