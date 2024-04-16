Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Construction Simulator

Construction Simulator Launches New Liebherr Pack

Construction Simulator has launched the new Liebherr Pack today, bringing in several new vehicles to the table to get work done.

Indie game publisher Astragon Entertainment has revealed a new Construction Simulator content pack, as you can download the Liebherr Pack today. The pack adds several new vehicles to the mix from the company, including their crawler loader, trractor, and excavator, a new truck mixer, a dump truck, and more. We have the latest trailer for the pack above as it is currently available for PC and consoles for $10.

Construction Simulator – Liebherr Pack

With the Construction Simulator – Liebherr Pack, construction enthusiasts get access to six additional vehicles and machines from the popular manufacturer Liebherr. In addition to powerful earthmovers, the DLC also includes a large articulated dump truck, a brand-new telescopic handler, and a truck mixer that can be attached to any of the semi-trailer trucks available in the game.

LR 636 Litronic (Crawler Loader): The new Liebherr crawler loader delivers the highest traction and breakout forces with unbeatable maneuverability, making it the perfect all-rounder for contemporary earthwork sites.

The new Liebherr crawler loader delivers the highest traction and breakout forces with unbeatable maneuverability, making it the perfect all-rounder for contemporary earthwork sites. PR 756 Litronic (Crawler Tractor): The powerful PR 756 Litronic dozer enables construction workers to shift huge volumes of material efficiently and quickly.

The powerful PR 756 Litronic dozer enables construction workers to shift huge volumes of material efficiently and quickly. TA 230 Litronic (Articulated Dump Truck): Powerful, robust and safe! The new TA 230 Litronic dump truck has been developed for rugged off-road use and is able to tackle any terrain.

Powerful, robust and safe! The new TA 230 Litronic dump truck has been developed for rugged off-road use and is able to tackle any terrain. T 60-9s (Telescopic Handler): This telescopic handler is a powerful universal machine – quick and nimble, and thanks to its powerful operating hydraulics it allows large amounts of material to be moved and stock piled to the maximum height effectively.

This telescopic handler is a powerful universal machine – quick and nimble, and thanks to its powerful operating hydraulics it allows large amounts of material to be moved and stock piled to the maximum height effectively. HTM 1204 ZA (Truck Mixer): The HTM 1204 ZA concrete mixer can be attached to any semitrailer truck in the game and combines generous transport volume with low body weight and well-designed equipment details.

The HTM 1204 ZA concrete mixer can be attached to any semitrailer truck in the game and combines generous transport volume with low body weight and well-designed equipment details. R 938 (Crawler Excavator): The new R 938 crawler excavator is a powerful working machine. Its completely updated design is characteristic of the new range of "generation 8" machines. In order to provide even greater comfort, better ergonomics, and more enhanced performance, the architecture of the R 938 has also been completely revamped.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!