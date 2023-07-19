Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: El Paso Elsewhere, Strange Scaffold

El Paso, Elsewhere Reveals Official Release Date With Trailer

Check out the latest awesome trailer for the game El Paso, Elsewhere, as Strange Scaffold confirmed the game will be out in September.

Indie game developer and publisher Strange Scaffold have released a new trailer for El Paso Elsewhere, revealing the game's official release date. We now know the game is headed to PC and Xbox consoles on September 26th, 2023. The news comes with the wonderfully animated trailer, which you can check out down at the bottom. Enjoy as we now wait out the next two months for it to come out.

"In a moody trailer filmed within the growing extradimensional void beneath a motel in El Paso, Texas, watch as our hero, James Savage, confronts threats both past and present. Dealing death to classic monsters from folklore and fiction, players will visit otherworldly venues ranging from burning Victorian manors to claustrophobic meat lockers. Despite an injured body and a broken heart, Savage limps towards his "one-way trip," with breathless players in tow. After learning that his ex-girlfriend, Draculae, the lord of vampires, is conducting a ritual that will destroy the world, Savage returns to his hometown of El Paso, Texas to kill the monster he loved. In a mind-bending neo-noir shooter, players will plunge 50 floors beneath a haunted motel in search of the vampiress before she has a chance to alter the universe as we know it."

"Diving across environments in a reality-defying, dimension-shifting void, players will have to use every weapon at their disposal to slaughter the monsters guarding Draculae – and it's up to you to figure out which weapons work best in each unique scenario if you're going to save humanity. Fueled by pills that keep the pain away, use dual pistols, shotguns, uzis, stakes and more to kill your way through the seemingly-endless motel. Your final advantage against these creatures is Bullet Time, which can be activated by itself or by diving with whatever weapon you have poised to fire. Through exquisitely designed flashbacks and stylish monologues from Savage, players will learn what led Savage to split from his ex, as well as how, and why, he was drawn back."

