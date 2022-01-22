Druddigon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2022

The current Power Planet raid rotation in Pokémon GO is a strange one. Tier One and the Mega Raid boss will remain active throughout the entire event, while Tier Three and Five will change on Monday. Let's take a look at the Pokémon who can be battled in Tier Three raids. This is article will focus on Druddigon, who is thankfully back in raids after a brief but intense feature at the heel end of 2021. If you didn't get a Shiny, now you have another chance. And good news here: Druddigon is the only species active during the first part of the Power Plant event that will indeed remain in Tier Three raids during the second half. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Dragon-type from the Kalos region and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Druddigon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Druddigon counters as such:

Shadow Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Palkia (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Druddigon with efficiency.

Zekrom (Dragon Breath, Outrage)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw)

Dialga (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Reshiram (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Latios (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw)

Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Druddigon can be defeated by solo trainers. It is helpful for those who want to complete Tier Three raids alone to power up their Pokémon and suit them with the correct attacks, as listed above.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Druddigon has now been observed by Silph Researchers to have a boosted Shiny rate of approximately one in 60. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!