Marvel Studios Announces New VR Title What If…? – An Immersive Story

Marvel Studios dropped the first trailer for the Apple Vision Pro exclusive game, What If…? – An Immersive Story, releasing later this year.

Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive have released the first official trailer for What If…? – An Immersive Story, teasing the VR game's incredible storyline and mechanics. The trailer shows off how you'll be working with The Watcher and Master Wong from the Disney+ animated series about parallel universes within the vast outreaches of the comics to put things right. Or, at the very least, undo some of the damage done by other heroes and villains across the multiverse. Enjoy the trailer and info below from the initial announcement as we wait to see when it will arrive exclusively on Apple Vision Pro.

What If…? – An Immersive Story

Fans will step into breathtaking environments that place them in new and iconic MCU locations, and feel completely immersed with stunning visuals and spatial audio. Together, these features will remind fans that time, space, and reality are more than a linear path. Utilizing the revolutionary spatial computing capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, What If…? – An Immersive Story will deliver a technologically advanced and engaging experience to fans. They will cross between augmented and virtual reality as they live out their narrative adventure, interacting with the world around them by using their eyes and hands.

What If…? – An Immersive Story is directed by Dave Bushore at Marvel Studios and produced by Shereif M. Fattouh at ILM Immersive. The experience is written by David Dong and Phil McCarty (The Learning Curve), with music by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman (American Fiction, The Marvels). What If…? – An Immersive Story is executive produced by Bushore, Fattouh, and Brad Winderbaum (What If…?, X-Men '97), with Bryan Andrews (What If…?, Primal) serving as consulting producer. Vicki Dobbs Beck, VP of immersive content at Lucasfilm and ILM Immersive, Mark S. Miller, VP of creative development and production at ILM Immersive, and Jamie Voris, EVP/Chief Technology Officer at The Walt Disney Studios, all serve as executive producers.

