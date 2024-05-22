Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Endzone 2, Gentlymad Studios

Endzone 2 Reveals Steam Next Fest Demo Coming In June

Among the many titles being revealed for Steam Next Fest next month, Endzone 2 will feature a free demo you can try out for a week.

Assemble Entertainment and developer Gentlymad Studios have confirmed that Endzone 2 will be getting a new demo for Steam Next Fest happening this June. Players will get a sampling of the title with the tutorial and the Endless Game mode, which won't contain any of the story but will give you a pretty good idea of what to expect. We have more info about the game and the trailer showing off what you'll play above, as it will go live on June 7, 2024.

Endzone 2

Endzone 2 combines elements of survival and city building/colony sims in order to create a new and unique twist on these familiar genres. Players are able to freely choose their starting point and venture into a variety of different locations that are hiding valuable and unique resources and loot. They will also be able to create and manage multiple settlements and fight against the unforgiving and ever-changing environment. When players aren't exploring, they'll need to build, develop, and expand their settlements and secure economic progress by researching buildings and technologies and refining resources to create optimized production lines in order to keep up with the size of their growing community. Players will also be tasked with establishing trade routes between habitable grounds and traders.

Only the Strongest Survive: Pull together a settlement of humanity's last survivors and take on an ever-changing environment in a world constantly being threatened.

Pull together a settlement of humanity's last survivors and take on an ever-changing environment in a world constantly being threatened. Explore the Badlands: Venture through the treacherous badlands, a terrain riddled with ancient ruins, uncover hidden loot, and take on daring missions.

Venture through the treacherous badlands, a terrain riddled with ancient ruins, uncover hidden loot, and take on daring missions. Uncover Resources: Travel to habitable zones full of unique resources and daunting challenges, giving rise to multiple settlements under your command.

Travel to habitable zones full of unique resources and daunting challenges, giving rise to multiple settlements under your command. Build Your New Home: Build up, develop, and expand your settlements. Make progress by researching new buildings, technologies and refined resources, as well as optimized production lines.

Build up, develop, and expand your settlements. Make progress by researching new buildings, technologies and refined resources, as well as optimized production lines. Trade and Manage: Master your trade skills and establish trade routes between your zones.

