Merge Mansion Releases New Halloween Content With New Milestone
Metacore Games has a new Halloween update ready for Merge Mansion as they celebrate a new player count for an all-time high.
Metacore Games has released a new update this week for Merge Mansion, bringing in new Halloween content to the game while also celebrating a new milestone. First off, the company is celebrating having passed the 50 million download marker, which a lot of mobile titles never see, so for them to make this milestone is an accomplishment. meanwhile, they now have new Halloween content for you to explore, which we have a trailer and info for below.
"In just three years since launching the game in 2020, Merge Mansion has become a global hit, with more than 20% of active users playing an average of 10 times a day. Along with this milestone, the studio is also announcing its expansion to Berlin, the first location abroad for one of Europe's fastest-growing game companies.'
- Look into the future…Arriving October 6, Lady Voyance's Mystery. Ursula's friend Lady Voyance is fortune telling for everyone, but she foresees much drama and betrayal in the near future.
- Let's carve out! The newest leaderboard event, appearing October 13, is just in time for Halloween. Pumpkin carving is on the agenda in this squash sculpting challenge!
- Get hooked! Continuing to reel in the seasonal event Lucky Catch on October 16. Find rare fish on a new board to win currencies and boosters for the main progression.
- Trick or Treat yourself! Beginning on October 28, the seasonal event Garage Cleanup. Time to clear out those dusty Halloween costumes in this themed mini-event!
- Adventure ahead! Setting sail on October 10, the seasonal event Pirates of Hopewell Bay. Mason is looking for a pirate treasure on the Mansion grounds. Pearl, on the other hand, is looking for Mason.
- Enter if you dare! Debuting this month, the Dining Room. Deb arrives and tells Maddie about how the dining room used to be filled with many famous people – including former presidents!
