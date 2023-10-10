Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Merge Mansion, Metacore Games

Merge Mansion Releases New Halloween Content With New Milestone

Metacore Games has a new Halloween update ready for Merge Mansion as they celebrate a new player count for an all-time high.

Metacore Games has released a new update this week for Merge Mansion, bringing in new Halloween content to the game while also celebrating a new milestone. First off, the company is celebrating having passed the 50 million download marker, which a lot of mobile titles never see, so for them to make this milestone is an accomplishment. meanwhile, they now have new Halloween content for you to explore, which we have a trailer and info for below.

"In just three years since launching the game in 2020, Merge Mansion has become a global hit, with more than 20% of active users playing an average of 10 times a day. Along with this milestone, the studio is also announcing its expansion to Berlin, the first location abroad for one of Europe's fastest-growing game companies.'

Look into the future… Arriving October 6, Lady Voyance's Mystery. Ursula's friend Lady Voyance is fortune telling for everyone, but she foresees much drama and betrayal in the near future.

Let's carve out! The newest leaderboard event, appearing October 13, is just in time for Halloween. Pumpkin carving is on the agenda in this squash sculpting challenge!

Get hooked! Continuing to reel in the seasonal event Lucky Catch on October 16. Find rare fish on a new board to win currencies and boosters for the main progression.

Trick or Treat yourself! Beginning on October 28, the seasonal event Garage Cleanup. Time to clear out those dusty Halloween costumes in this themed mini-event!

Adventure ahead! Setting sail on October 10, the seasonal event Pirates of Hopewell Bay. Mason is looking for a pirate treasure on the Mansion grounds. Pearl, on the other hand, is looking for Mason.

Enter if you dare! Debuting this month, the Dining Room. Deb arrives and tells Maddie about how the dining room used to be filled with many famous people – including former presidents!

