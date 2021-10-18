Elden Ring Gets A New Release Date & Closed Network Test

Bandai Namco revealed today that they have had to push Elden Ring's release date back, but there will be a closed network test. So the bad news first is that the game has been pushed back to February 25th, which we're guessing was done simply to give the devs more time to work out some of the kinks and issues they may be experiencing during development. Will the extra time help them? We shall see. But in the meantime, the good news is they've set up a new Closen Network test that will be running between November 12th-14th, which will aid them in perfecting many of the online elements. Here's what we got from the team about that run.

Selected fans will be able to experience the opening hours of Elden Ring to get a hands-on glimpse at what the full game will have to offer while assisting the development team in testing the game's online servers ahead of its new release date of February 25, 2022. The depth of the game and the degree of freedom in strategy exceeded the initial expectations, hence it has been decided to extend the development time for final adjustments. The Elden Ring Closed Network Test will be playable throughout the weekend of November 12-14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S during the following time blocks: November 12: 3:00 A.M. to 6:00 A.M. PST

November 12: 7:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. PST

November 13: 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. PST

November 14: 3:00 A.M. to 6:00 A.M. PST

November 14: 7:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. PST The Closed Network Test will allow for online multiplayer cross-play between console generations (PlayStation 4 players can play with PlayStation 5 players, and the same between Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S). Players throughout the Americas will need to register at the this link for a chance to participate in the Elden Ring Closed Network Test. Please check the sign-up website for additional information about participating in the Closed Network Test.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: ELDEN RING – Closed Network Test Announcement (https://youtu.be/NsdnC3i0IPA)