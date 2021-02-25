Dragon Quest Of The Stars Celebrates It's One Year Anniversary

Dragon Quest Of The Stars is celebrating its one-year anniversary with some brand new content added to the game this week. The game has added a ton of exciting new features and special in-game promotions that will keep you busy for a while. This includes several celebratory rewards and special limited-time events, including a new Giga-Battle Event and the new Stargod Equipment series. You can read up on all of these events below which have been added to the game today.

– Two new games, "Slime Darts" and "Flappy Slime," are available for players to try out in Squirril Station. Special Gem Sale – Three limited-time gem packs are available for purchase, now until March 9. Each pack is available at a special anniversary discount.