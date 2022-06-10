Dragon Ball Super CG Pull Rate Quest: Ultimate Squad Part Two

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has more consistent pull rates than most active trading card games. The bare minimum that collectors and players opening packs of current DBSCG sets can expect is five Super Rares (SR) and two Special Rares (SPR). What makes this dynamic, though, is the possibility of three ways to get more pulls. First, current sets have a box topper that can be either a Super Rare or Special Rare. Second, an all-foil God Pack can be encountered and these have more SRs and in the case of some sets, more SPRs. Finally, a box may have a Secret Rare (SCR). Currently, it is expected that there are two SCRs spread out in a booster case of twelve booster boxes. Let's open a booster box of the latest set, Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.

Here are my pulls from this Dragon Ball Super Card Game booster box:

Super Rares: 5

5 Special Rares: 2

2 Secret Rares: 1

This time around, the box topper was a Super Rare: Demon God Towa, Furious Onslaught. While that didn't start the box off with a Special Rare like my first box, you can see above that this Ultimate Squad opening offered quite a prize. I pulled the Invader's Vow SCR which depicts King Cold, Freiza, and Cooler. Considering how rare SCRs are, with just two in a case of twelve booster boxes, I consider myself quite lucky. This box also helps me confirm for this series that the pull rates remain the same. Boxes come with a box topper (either SPR or SR), five SRs, and two SPRs. When an SCR appears in this set, as in previous sets, it replaces one of the SR slots.

Note, too, that this box is on pace with the first box I opened in that it contained a single parallel foil Leader. Foil Leader pull rates are not as static as SRs and SPRs.