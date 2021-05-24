GWENT Officially Reveals Price Of Power Expansion Set

CD Projekt Red has revealed the latest expansion set for GWENT as players will soon be able to play Price Of Power. It's been a minute since the team has done anything real substantial with the game in terms of changing the meta or adding cards that truly impact the game. But it looks like the developers came back with a vengeance on this one as a lot of the memes you knew were working before will be getting turned on their head, as a few new gameplay mechanics will be introduced this time around to cause chaos. You can read more and check out the reveal trailer below as the set will go live on June 8th.

Price of Power is a set consisting of three story-related expansions for GWENT with the main theme of magic and how different factions seek out, fight for, or exploit its power. The first expansion of the Price of Power set — Once Upon A Pyre — will introduce 26 new cards: four cards of different rarities per faction and 2 neutrals. New abilities and gameplay mechanics will also be making their way into the game, bringing fresh and powerful synergies to take advantage of in battle. Once Upon A Pyre will release on June 8th, 2021 on all supported platforms.

In anticipation of the first expansion's arrival, players can take advantage of a special, time-limited offer. The Price of Power Expansion Pass grants access to all Price of Power premium cards, with a selection of cards becoming available with the release of each of the set's three expansions. Also included with the offer is the animated Pyre coin — available to use immediately after purchase of the Expansion Pass. Offer details are available in GWENT's in-game store and on the official Price of Power website.