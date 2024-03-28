Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cat-astrophe Games, Don’t Be Afraid 2, Eneida Games

Horror Game Don't Be Afraid 2 Announced For 2024

Cat-astrophe Games and Eneida Games confirmed the horror sequel Don’t Be Afraid 2 will arrive on PC and consoles later this year.

Article Summary Horror sequel Don't Be Afraid 2 set to launch on PC and consoles in 2024.

Cat-astrophe Games develops and Eneida Games publishes the psychological thriller.

Players will navigate a mansion where reality and nightmares intertwine.

Embark on a journey as David, reliving his past traumas and solving sinister puzzles.

Indie game developer Cat-astrophe Games and publisher Eneida Games announced the psycho-horror sequel Don't Be Afraid 2 is coming to PC and consoles later this year. The game will play to the strengths of the original as you will be thrown into the depths of a psychological thriller that's treated like an escape room. You'll navigate through a mansion where reality and dreams blend seamlessly together, and it will be up to you to determine fantasy from reality and find a way out. You can check out the official announcement trailer above and more info below, as we now wait for the team to reveal when in 2024 we'll see this one.

Don't Be Afraid 2

15 years ago, David went through a nightmare. Kidnapped by a pair of deviant serial murderers and forced to take part in their deadly games, the young boy miraculously survived and escaped what he thought would be his final resting place. Scars are slow to heal, though. For years, David tried to pick up the pieces and deal with the damage those events left on him. Unable to keep a job, find a partner, or even handle simple daily tasks, he leads a pitiful life under the watchful eye of his therapist. And despite his desperate attempts, his past might catch up to him sooner than he expected…

Don't Be Afraid 2 is a first person perspective horror game and a sequel to the 2020 game of the same title. Take on the role of David, a young man trying to cope with terrible trauma from his childhood, and dive deep into his fears and nightmares. Relive the darkest moments of David's life while exploring the horrific locations, gathering clues about his past, and solving puzzles left behind by the deranged murderer toying with his life.

