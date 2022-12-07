Elden Ring Launches New DLC Adding PvP Colosseums

Bandai Namco has dropped a new DLC into Elden Ring today as players can now fight each other in the new PvP Colosseums. The mode will give you a chance to see exactly where you measure up in the grand scheme of things as you can take on real-life opponents with all of your gear to fight another person at your same level. The DLC also comes with a ton of cosmetics so you can change up how your character looks to throw a little intimidation their way. Here's more info on the content along with the latest trailer.

"Come forth, warriors, and bask in the glory of the Colosseums. The Colosseum doors open for the first time to reveal a new challenge, unlocking three new arenas. Located in Limgrave, Caelid, and Leyndell, each arena comes with its own sets of rules and will be theatres of fierce Player versus Player confrontations. The Limgrave Colosseum features two modes: United Combat and Combat Ordeal.

In United Combat, combatants will be divided into two teams to fight in timed battles with the ability to respawn. Each death and respawn grants points to the adversaries, offering the victory to the team with the higher score.

In Combat Ordeal, it's every Tarnished for themselves. Combatants in this mode can also respawn until the timer hits zero, and the one with the most points will prevail as the victor.

The Royal Colosseum, located in Leyndell, features Duel Mode. Two Tarnished face off in a duel to the death, and without the ability to respawn. The Caelid Colosseum features all aforementioned modes with the addition of being able to summon Spirit Ashes to fight by players' sides. Join the fight on your own or use group passwords to match up with or against friends and prove your worth in the Colosseums!"