Electronic Arts Announces A New Partnership With Google

This morning during the Stadia Connect event, Electronic Arts revealed that they have formed a new partnership with Google. For a while now it seemed like certain companies weren't going to be doing anything with Stadia until the platform hit more established proven ground. Which has lead to the company, while having some AAA titles at their disposal, not the most robust library from 2019. Now we know that EA will be bringing over games from their library over to Stadia this year. So far the confirmed titles we know about are Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be added in the Fall of 2020, and EA Sports FIFA and Madden NFL are both scheduled to be added in the winter of 2020. More games are set to follow in 2021, but the company didn't elaborate further as to what they could be. Here are a couple quotes from this morning's announcement.

"Cloud is opening up exciting new possibilities for play," said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. "In partnering with Google Stadia, we have an opportunity to deliver some creative and innovative game experiences on an exciting new platform." "We're thrilled to see some of Electronic Arts' biggest hits come to the Stadia. I can't wait to play EA Sports FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on my favorite screens instantly with the simple click of a button," said Phil Harrison, GM and VP at Google.

While it's cool to know that EA will have a place on the platform, it is a little curious that so few titles are being rolled out this year. A total of three compared to another seven or eight that fall under their umbrella would be perfect fits for Stadia, such as Apex Legends. We'll see if that changes in the months to come, but it does feel a little underwhelming for EA to come out the gate on a brand new partnership and have little ready to go by year's end.