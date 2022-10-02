Electronic Arts & Koei Tecmo Reveal New Beast Hunt Game Wild Hearts

Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo have partnered up to reveal a brand new beast hunting title they're calling Wild Hearts. This is a fantasy version of feudal Japan in which the land happens to be inhabited by large creatures of various natures, and while you're dealing with the political drama that is this period of time, you'll also be hunting and battling giant nature-infused beasts called Kemono. You'll do so aided by Karakuri, who are sophisticated mechanisms crafted from a lost, ancient technology. You can read more about it from the initial announcement below, along with images and the official trailer, as the game is set to be released on February 17th, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Game Store.

Wild Hearts takes place in Azuma, a fantasy landscape inspired by feudal Japan, that is now rampaged by the once peaceful Kemono – altering their environment at the cost of citizens' lives. The Kemono range from plant-infused squirrels to the massive Kingtusk wild boar. After a dreadful fight with the winter wolf Deathstalker, players become bearers of a life-sustaining technology and are compelled to restore balance across the region. In Wild Hearts, players journey through Azuma as a lone wolf or pack-hunt with up to two friends thanks to the game's co-op and crossplay features across all platforms. Players can expand their battle plans and go on special missions while pack hunting, join other hunters in the world or take on Kemono on their own. The game will feature voice overs in English, Japanese, French, Italian, German and Spanish.

"Wild Hearts opens up a vibrant fantasy world to players that's as untamed as it is beautiful," said Yosuke Hayashi, Executive Vice President of Koei Tecmo Games Co, LTD. "With Wild Hearts, not only did we want to showcase the evolution, infusion and real threat caused by Kemono, but we also wanted to create a game where crafting was at the core of the experience, redefining what can be possible in a beast hunting game. We have placed great care in designing our Karakuri to fit within the combat, and we're excited for players to use these powerful mechanisms to fight giant beasts and traverse the world." "EA Originals is a label for those who dare to explore," said Stuart Lang, Vice President, Global Brand, Electronic Arts. "It's a home for studio partners – like Omega Force – forging new ways to play from bold creative visions, and for players who love to discover untold stories and unseen worlds. We are excited to follow the wonderful and critically acclaimed It Takes Two, from Hazelight Studios, with the ingenious mechanics, giant nature-infused beasts and epic battles of Wild Hearts, the first AAA hunting experience for a new generation."