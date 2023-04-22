Electronic Arts Releases All-New Dev Diary For Skate Check out the latest developer diary for the skateboarding game skate., as the team at Electronic Arts show off what they're working on.

Electronic Arts released a new developer diary this week for their new skateboarding game, simply called skate. This is actually the third diary they've done, which they're calling The Board Room, as we have several team members from the development studio Full Circle discussing the new in-game activities, rewards, experiences, and progression. We have some of the team's recent notes for you as well to go along with the video below, and they have opened up pre-registrations for people to take part in the testing period.

Episode 3 Highlights

Yes, we're still currently playtesting on PC. Don't fret – console playtesting is coming. We'll share more on that closer to the time.

We're still early in our designs for progression and rewards, and we'll share more as soon as we can. For now, a reminder that skate. will not have paid loot boxes.

There are three core pillars for Activities in skate.: It's not a stagnant experience, they're constantly changing and evolving They're grounded in our reality, meaning they're not bound to the rules of the reality you're currently sitting in. Bend and break the rules a little bit to create some unforgettable moments Activities ultimately celebrate and support players and the community

Regardless of playstyle and skill level, all players will be able to enjoy Activities

With our core gameplay innovations, we're unlocking new ways to challenge people

Panned-out view of skateboarders engaging in activities around the city.