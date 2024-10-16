Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Electronic Gaming Monthly, Electronic Gaming Monthly Compendium

Electronic Gaming Monthly Compendium Funded In Two Hours

The Electronic Gaming Monthly Compendium project was funded in just two hours, paving the way for the archives and a book to be published

It might not be a record, but the Electronic Gaming Monthly Compendium set a hell of a speedrun for crowdfunding, as the retro gaming publication project became fully funded in two hours. We rarely cover crowdfunding campaigns here, primarily because we've been disappointed one too many times to trust that anything will get made. However, unlike other gaming projects, this one is more of a historical and journalistic nature, as the organizers are looking to release a special book covering the former monthly publication's impact on gaming culture for its 26-year run while also making every single issue available for free online. The campaign was looking for $35k, and as of when this is being written, it has surpassed $130k. There's no timeline for the book's release, but it sounds like the website is already well underway. If you wish to contribute to the campaign, there are 28 days left.

Electronic Gaming Monthly Compendium

Spanning over 320 pages of rich video game history, The EGM Compendium will chart the development of the most noteworthy games, franchises, cultural shifts, and industry trends from throughout EGM's quarter-century of publication. With a long list of contributors that includes EGM alumni, current and former game developers, and modern gaming influencers, The EGM Compendium will also highlight the perspectives, memories, and insights of dozens of icons from across the gaming world.

Exclusive Interviews and Roundtables: Former Electronic Gaming Monthly editors, game developers, and influencers weigh in on the magazine and the games and events chronicled in its pages.

Former Electronic Gaming Monthly editors, game developers, and influencers weigh in on the magazine and the games and events chronicled in its pages. In-Depth History: Write-ups of all 264 numbered issues of EGM tell the story of the gaming industry month by month, through a mixture of new and archival material.

Write-ups of all 264 numbered issues of EGM tell the story of the gaming industry month by month, through a mixture of new and archival material. Go Deeper on the Biggest Stories: Longer features throughout the book will highlight some of the most important trends in gaming, charting the rise of notable genres, franchises, rivalries, and companies.

Longer features throughout the book will highlight some of the most important trends in gaming, charting the rise of notable genres, franchises, rivalries, and companies. Visually Dynamic Layout: No stodgy walls of text here. The design of The EGM Compendium will be every bit as interesting and varied to read as a great gaming magazine.

High-Quality Print Edition: The physical version of the book will be printed in full color on premium paper in a hardcover format, making for a substantial addition to any gaming enthusiast's library.

